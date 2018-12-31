Lady Marauders maul WCCS, 61-11

MARIETTA, Ohio — A milestone day and a massive victory.

The Meigs girls basketball team rolled to a 61-11 victory over Wood County Christian in the River City Classic on Saturday at Ban Johnson Arena on the campus of Marietta College, with MHS senior Kassidy Betzing becoming the fifth member of the Lady Marauders’ 1,000-point club.

Betzing — who joins Amber Vining, Sammy Pierce, Catie Wolfe and Morgan Howard as Lady Marauders to hit quadruple digits for a career — needed 10 points entering the game, and scored her 1,000th and 1,001st points with a left-handed layup at the 6:13 mark of the second period.

Following the game, Betzing admitted that the 1,000-point milestone had been in her sights for a while, and that the support of her teammates helped her to achieve the feat.

“It’s honestly been a goal since my freshman year,” Betzing said. “I’ve had so much support, everyone is so happy for me. I’ve basically played with the same girls my entire life. We know how to click and know what everyone can do, everyone just helps each other out.”

MHS head coach Jarrod Kasun — who’s guided Betzing since her sophomore campaign — was happy for his senior guard and noted her evolution as a player.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Kasun said. “Kassidy has really tried to develop as a player, and we’re really happy she that she got her 1,000th today.”

Meigs (9-4) claimed the first 16 points of the game, before Wood County Christian (0-9) scored its only two points of the first half with a second left in the opening quarter.

The Lady Marauders pitched a shut out in the second quarter, while sinking five trifectas en route to a 41-2 halftime lead.

MHS sank three more triples in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Wildcats by a 16-to-5 clip, making the margin 57-7 with eight minutes to play. Both teams sank a pair of field goals in the finale, as Meigs sealed the 61-11 victory.

For the game, the Maroon and Gold shot 23-of-47 (48.9 percent) from the field, including 10-of-25 (40 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, WCCS was 5-of-32 (15.6 percent) from the field, including 1-of-10 (10 percent) from deep.

The Lady Wildcats never went to the free throw line, where Meigs was 5-of-6 (83.3 percent).

Meigs doubled-up WCCS in the rebounding battle, winning by a 34-to-17 clip, including 17-to-6 on the offensive end. As a team, MHS collected 19 steals, 18 assists and one blocked shot, while committing nine turnovers. Wood County Christian finished with team totals of six steals, three assists, two rejections, and 25 turnovers.

MHS senior Marissa Noble grabbed six rebounds and led all-scorers with 15 points on five trifectas. Betzing — who led the team’s defense with six steals and a blocked shot — tallied 14 points, including six from beyond the arc.

Madison Fields also made a pair of three-pointers en route to 12 points, to go with a game-best four assists. Alyssa Smith contributed nine points to the winning cause, Mallory Hawley added six, while Olivia Haggy chipped in with four. Kylee Blanks rounded out the Lady Marauder tally with one point, while Jerrica Smith grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Sidney Strause — who paced the WCCS defense with four steals and a block — led the Lady Wildcats with five points. Ellie Powell, Katie Michael and Sarah Michael scored two points apiece in the setback, with Powell grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.

Kasun noted that Maroon and Gold will have to make the most of their upcoming break, with Meigs returning to action on Jan. 14 at home against Vinton County.

“We have the big part of our schedule coming up again when we get back,” Kasun said. “We have Vinton at home, that’s a huge game, the defending league champ and they’re still undefeated. We’re really going to start keying on them, and try to get people feeling better. We’ve had people not feeling good all year, we’ll get them back in shape hopefully. We’ve got nine game left in the season and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

The Lady Vikings slipped past Meigs by a 67-63 count on Dec. 3 in McArthur.

MHS senior Kassidy Betzing, with parents Kim Betzing (left) and Cary Betzing (right), is presented the game-ball after surpassing the career 1,000-point mark, during Saturday’s River City Classic in Marietta, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_1.1-MHS-Betzing.jpg MHS senior Kassidy Betzing, with parents Kim Betzing (left) and Cary Betzing (right), is presented the game-ball after surpassing the career 1,000-point mark, during Saturday’s River City Classic in Marietta, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Kassidy Betzing hits a layup for her 1,000th and 1,001st career points, during the Lady Marauders’ 61-11 victory on Saturday in Marietta, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_1.1-MHS-Kassidy.jpg Meigs senior Kassidy Betzing hits a layup for her 1,000th and 1,001st career points, during the Lady Marauders’ 61-11 victory on Saturday in Marietta, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Olivia Haggy (25) drives to the basket, during the Lady Marauders’ 50-point win at the River City Classic on Saturday in Marietta, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_1.1-wo-MHS-Haggy.jpg Meigs sophomore Olivia Haggy (25) drives to the basket, during the Lady Marauders’ 50-point win at the River City Classic on Saturday in Marietta, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS senior Kylee Blanks (42) is pressured by a Wood County Christian defender, during Meigs’ 50-point win on Saturday in Marietta, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_1.1-wo-MHS-Blanks.jpg MHS senior Kylee Blanks (42) is pressured by a Wood County Christian defender, during Meigs’ 50-point win on Saturday in Marietta, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Kassidy Betzing joins MHS 1,000-point club

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.