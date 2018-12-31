Lady Vikings knock off SG, 68-49

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Not even triple-A can help with these travel problems.

The South Gallia girls basketball remained winless on the road this season following a 68-49 setback to host Symmes Valley on Friday night in a non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Lady Rebels (2-9) found themselves in a 20-11 first quarter hole and were ultimately never able to climb out as the Lady Vikings (6-2) continually added to their lead over the next two frames.

SVHS followed with a 12-7 second period run that led to a 32-18 halftime advantage, then all but sealed the deal with a 20-13 third quarter surge that resulted in a 52-31 cushion headed into the finale.

Kiley Stapleton scored seven points down the stretch as SGHS closed regulation with a small 18-16 spurt to wrap up the 19-point outcome.

South Gallia netted 15 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 16-of-36 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Jessica Rutt paced the Lady Rebels with 15 points, followed by Stapleton and Faith Poling with 13 points apiece. Amaya Howell and MaKayla Waugh were next with three markers each, while Christine Griffith completed the tally with two points.

Rachael Hayes paced Symmes Valley with a game-high 20 points, with Jenna Malone and Taylor Sells respectively added 14 and 10 points to the winning cause.

SVHS netted 26 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 11-of-22 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

The Lady Rebels return to action Thursday when they host Wahama in a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

