Lady Rockets top Southern, 64-34

RACINE, Ohio — An imperfect 10.

Sydney Mullins scored a game-high 21 points through two quarters and visiting Wellston had nine players reach the scoring column Friday night during a 64-34 decision over the Southern girls basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Meigs County.

The host Lady Tornadoes (0-10) remained winless on the season as the Lady Golden Rockets strung together a pair of 19-point efforts in the first two frames for a 38-20 intermission advantage.

The Purple and Gold managed to trim the lead down to 10 points with a 10-2 surge out of the break, but WHS countered with seven consecutive points to close the third period with a 47-30 cushion.

The Blue and Gold — who led 19-8 after eight minutes — closed regulation with a 17-4 run to wrap up the 30-point triumph.

Southern connected on 13-of-41 field goal attempts for 32 percent, including a 5-of-12 effort from behind the arc for 42 percent. The hosts were also 3-of-13 at the free throw line for 23 percent.

Phoenix Cleland and Kayla Evans paced SHS with 11 points apiece, followed by Jordan Hardwick with seven markers.

Shelbi Cleland and Brooke Crisp were next with two points each, while Saelym Larson completed the scoring with a single point.

The Lady Tornadoes hauled in 32 rebounds, had eight assists and forced five steals while committing 23 turnovers.

Cleland ended the evening with a double-double after grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds. Cleland also led SHS with four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Wellston went 23-of-53 from the field for 44 percent, including a 7-of-16 effort from 3-point territory for 44 percent. The guests were also 11-of-26 at the charity stripe for 42 percent.

WHS collected 51 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals while turning the ball over 11 times.

Jenna Johnston followed Mullins with nine points and Mya Bouska was next with eight markers. Emma Jadrnicek added six points, while Tory Doles and Ashley Compston each netted five points.

Emily Kisor, Makenna Kilgour and Alexis Bouska completed the winning tally with respective efforts of four, three and two markers.

Southern returns to action Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, when it hosts Miller in a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.