Waterford turns back Lady Eagles, 47-31

WATERFORD, Ohio — The defending champ has taken a major step in keeping its crown.

The Waterford girls basketball team is now in sole possession of the top spot in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, as the Lady Wildcats topped guest Eastern by a 47-31 tally on Friday in Washington County.

The Lady Eagles (5-4, 5-1 TVC Hocking) were outscored by three points in each of the first two quarters, trailing 14-11 eight minutes in, and 22-16 by halftime.

Waterford (6-1, 6-0) added four to its advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Eastern by a 10-to-6 to make the margin 32-22 with eight minutes to play. The hosts sealed the 47-31 victory with a 15-to-9 run in the finale.

For the game, Eastern was 10-of-35 (28.6 percent) from the field, including 1-of-5 (20 percent) from three-point range, while Waterford was 18-of-48 (37.5 percent), including 2-of-6 (33.3 percent) from deep. EHS was 10-of-22 (45.5 percent) from the free throw line, where the Lady Wildcats made 9-of-15 (60 percent) tries.

Alyson Bailey led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, including the team’s lone three-pointer. Kelsey Casto was next with six points for EHS, followed by Jess Parker and Olivia Barber with five apiece. Kennadi Rockhold rounded out the guests’ tally with three markers.

Cara Taylor paced the victors with 12 points, followed by Rachael Adams with nine and Riley Schweikert with seven. Emily Kern and Sydney Huffman scored six points apiece in the win, Brier Offenberger added four, Mackenzie Suprano chipped in with two, and Lily Roberts marked one.

The Lady Eagles will look to flip the script when these teams meet in Tuppers Plains on Jan. 28. Eastern will look to get back in the win column on Thursday at Federal Hocking.

