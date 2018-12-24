Wildcats fall at Wayne, 82-48

WAYNE, W.Va. — At least they are home for the holidays.

The Hannan boys basketball team dropped its third straight road decision of the week on Saturday during an 82-48 setback to host Wayne in a non-conference matchup in Wayne County.

The Wildcats (2-5) — competing in their fourth game in six days — ran into a buzzsaw as the Pioneers (2-4) had five players reach double figures in the 34-point outcome.

Wayne stormed out to a 21-12 first quarter advantage, then made a 21-16 run that gave the hosts a 42-28 cushion at the break.

Casey Lowery scored eight points for the guests in the third frame, but Wayne still made a 24-14 run during that span as the hosts extended their lead out to 66-42 edge. WHS closed regulation with a 16-6 surge to wrap up the 82-48 outcome.

Lowery paced HHS with 13 points, followed by Chandler Starkey with 11 points and Andrew Gillispie with eight markers.

Dalton Coleman and Ryan Hall each chipped in seven points, while Devrick Burris completed the scoring with two markers.

Bryan Sarcon led Wayne with a game-high 19 points, followed by Conner Daniels and Ben Pomeroy with respective tallies of 14 and 11 markers.

Colt Adams and Nick Bryant were next with 10 points apiece, while Jake Maerritt and Jarred Crabtree added nine and five points. Zane Brumfield completed the winning tally with three points.

Hannan returns to action on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, when it hosts these same Pioneers at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.