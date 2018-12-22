Raiders fall at Wellston, 46-36

WELLSTON, Ohio — Some nights, the shots just aren’t falling.

The River Valley boys basketball team shot under 24 percent from the field, and below 11 percent from three-point range in Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout in Jackson County, as the Raiders dropped a 46-36 decision to host Wellston.

The Raiders (1-6, 0-3 TVC Ohio) led by a narrow 10-9 clip after hitting a pair of triples and a pair of two-pointers in the opening quarter.

The Silver and Black scored just five points in the second stanza, however, as Wellston (2-4, 1-2) evened the tally at 15 by the break.

The Golden Rockets opened the second half with a 14-to-9 third quarter run, and they headed into the finale with a 29-24 advantage.

The Raiders had their best offensive period of the night in the fourth, tallying 12 points on four field goals and four free throws. However, the hosts poured in 17 points and sealed the 46-36 victory by hitting 9-of-11 free throws in the fourth.

In the setback, RVHS shot 13-of-56 (23.2 percent) from the field, including 2-of-19 (10.5 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Golden Rockets shot 14-of-51 (27.5 percent) from the field, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from three-point range. River Valley shot 8-of-10 (80 percent) from the free throw line, where the hosts were 14-of-23 (60.8).

The Raiders won the rebounding battle by a 45-to-36 clip, but committed 15 turnovers, six more than WHS. The guests collected six assists, four blocked shots and two steals, while Wellston had 10 steals, five assists and a rejection.

RVHS sophomore Jordan Lambert led the Silver and Black with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Layne Fitch, Brandon Call and Rory Twyman scored five points apiece, with Call grabbing a game-best 15 rebounds and Fitch dishing out a team-best two assists.

Matt Mollohan and Myles Morrison rounded out the Raider total with three and two points respectively, with Mollohan earning a team-high two rejections.

The Golden Rockets were led by Brice Randolph and Rylan Molihan with 13 and 10 points respectively, to go with a pair of assists apiece. Donnie Watters scored eight points and grabbed three steals for WHS, R.J. Kemp chipped in with seven points, while Zane Ervin marked five points and eight rebounds.

Josh Bodey and Jarrett Wilson capped off the winning tally with two points and one point respectively.

The Raiders will look to flip the script when these teams meet in Bidwell on Jan. 29.

The Silver and Black have a bit of a break next, as they return to action at home on Jan. 4 against Nelsonville-York.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

