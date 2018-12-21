Blue Angels sweep Point, 69-52

CENTENARY, Ohio — Simply picking up right where she left off.

Senior Hunter Copley produced another career-high performance while guiding the Gallia Academy girls basketball team to a season sweep of visiting Point Pleasant on Thursday night with a 69-52 non-conference victory in Gallia County.

Copley — who posted a then career-best 27 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting, a 57-47 win at PPHS on Nov. 29 — provided an encore double-double effort by hitting seven trifectas and 10 total field goals while going 7-of-8 at the free throw line en route to a 34-point, 10-rebound evening.

Copley provided three quick baskets during a 10-0 surge over the opening 4:28, giving the Blue Angels (5-4) their largest lead of the opening canto.

The Lady Knights (1-7), however, answered with a 7-2 run over the next two-plus minutes, as an Allison Henderson putback trimmed the deficit down to 12-7 with 1:24 remaining in the initial frame.

The hosts followed with a quick 4-0 spurt over the final 52 seconds to secure a 16-7 cushion after eight minutes of play.

The Red and Black used a Nancy Vettese basket to close to within 16-9 at the 6:46 mark of the second frame, but the guests were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

GAHS hit 7-of-14 shot attempts in the second canto — including a 3-of-5 effort from behind the arc — as part of 19-11 surge that gave the Blue and White a comfortable 35-18 cushion entering the break.

Point Pleasant committed 14 of the 18 first half turnovers, but did hold a 22-14 rebounding edge at the intermission — including an 11-4 lead on the offensive glass.

The Blue Angels, however, erased all hopes of a comeback bid during the third canto as the hosts nailed all six trifecta attempts and went 7-of-12 from the field during a 21-11 charge that inflated the lead out to 56-29 entering the finale.

Gallia Academy led by as many as 32 points on three different occasions during the fourth, but the Lady Knights hit 9-of-18 shot attempts during a 23-13 run that wrapped up the 17-point outcome.

The Blue Angels — who led the final 22:33 of regulation by double digits — were outrebounded by a 30-28 overall margin that included a 16-5 deficit on the offensive glass.

The hosts committed nine of their 17 turnovers in the fourth quarter, while PPHS ended the evening with 20 giveaways.

GAHS netted 26-of-51 field goal attempts for 51 percent, including a 10-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 63 percent. The hosts were also 7-of-8 at the free throw line for 88 percent.

Copley scored eight points in each of the first two frames before hitting four trifectas as part of a 13-point third. Copley — who made five straight 3-pointers in the second half — also tallied five points in a limited fourth period.

Abby Cremeans was next with 12 points, followed by Brooklyn Hill, Maddy Petro and Katie Carpenter with six markers apiece.

Junon Ohmura and Koren Truance completed the winning tally with three and two points, respectively. Petro also hauled in seven caroms during the triumph.

The Lady Knights connected on 20-of-54 shot attempts for 37 percent, including an 8-of-22 effort from behind the arc for 36 percent. The guests were also 4-of-8 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Henderson paced Point Pleasant with 14 points, followed by Brooke Warner and Vettese with respective tallies of 11 and 10 markers.

Tayah Fetty was next with eight points, while DeNayla Ward and Lanea Cochran completed the scoring with five and four points.

Cochran and Vettese both grabbed six rebounds apiece for PPHS in the setback.

Gallia Academy travels to Athens on Saturday for its final game of the 2018 calendar year.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday and Friday when it participates in the 2018 Sissonville Holiday Tournament.

Gallia Academy sophomore Brooklyn Hill (1) leads a fast break during the second half of Thursday night's girls basketball game against Point Pleasant in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy freshman Jenna Meade saves a ball from going out of bounds during the second half of Thursday night's girls basketball game against Point Pleasant in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Gallia Academy senior Hunter Copley, left, dribbles past Point Pleasant defender Baylie Rickard (14) during the second half of Thursday night's girls basketball game in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

