Lady Tornadoes tripped by Belpre, 74-33

BELPRE, Ohio — So much for gracious hosts.

The Southern girls basketball team trailed by 24 points after eight minutes in Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball game in Washington County, and Belpre rolled to a 74-33 victory.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-9, 0-6 TVC Hocking) were held to four points in the opening period, with the Lady Golden Eagles pouring in 28 points, including a dozen from three-point range.

The teams played evenly in the second quarter, scoring 12 points apiece to make the BHS advantage 40-16 headed into the break.

The hosts outscored SHS 20-to-8 in the third quarter and 14-to-9 in the fourth, capping off the 74-33 triumph.

In the game, Southern shot 14-of-46 (30.4 percent) from the field, including 2-of-7 (28.6 percent) from beyond the arc. SHS was 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) from the free throw line, where Belpre was 6-of-12 (50 percent).

Collectively, the Lady Tornadoes earned 18 defensive rebounds, 15 offensive boards, four assists, three blocked shots, one steal and 20 turnovers.

Phoenix Cleland paced the Purple and Gold with 11 points and seven rebounds. Kayla Evans recorded six points, three assists and a steal for the guests, while Lily Allen, Jordan Hardwick and Saelym Larsen scored four points apiece, with Hardwick rejecting three shots. Jackie Dailey and Shelby Cleland rounded out the SHS total with two points apiece.

Kyna Waderker led the hosts with 16 points, followed by Curstin Griffin with 11 and Jaylon Linton with 10. Kaitlen Richards scored eight points for the victors, Sydney Spencer added seven, while Taryn Johnson came up with five.

Kyanna Ray and Abbey LaFatch scored four points apiece, Abby Linton added three, Khyleigh Scott and Madison Spring both scored two, while Halee Williams and Emma Hodgson ended with one each.

Belpre is slated to visit Southern on Jan. 31 for the rematch. Southern has a full week off before returning to action at home on Friday against Wellston.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

