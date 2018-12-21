Point pounds Bulldogs at Convo, 52-16

ATHENS, Ohio — Dominant in a different type of environment.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team posted six pinfall wins and a 10-4 overall mark on Thursday night en route to a convincing 52-16 victory over host Athens in a non-conference dual at the Ohio University Convocation Center in Athens County.

The visiting Big Blacks and the Bulldogs held their annual head-to-head bout as part of a high school/college doubleheader at the Convo, with the prep programs serving as an appetizer before the Bobcats took on Chattanooga in the finale.

PPHS claimed wins in the first nine matches — including five pinfall victories — between the 106- and 160-pound weight classes.

Athens, conversely, won four of the final five matches in the heavyweight classes, but yielded only one pinfall win and two other decisions by two points or less.

Isaac Short (106), Christopher Smith (113) and Derek Raike (120) each scored first period pinfalls, then Justin Bartee added another pinfall win in the second period of the 126-pound contest.

George Smith (132) netted a 6-4 decision over Jackson, then Mitchell Freeman scored a first period pinfall in the 138 division.

Riley Oliver won the 145-pound match by forfeit and Wyatt Wilson notched a 7-2 decision over List in the 152 weight class, giving Point Pleasant a 46-0 advantage through nine bouts.

Wyatt Stanley also scored a first period pinfall for PPHS in the 220-pound division.

Wallace (170), Smith (182), George (195) and Wogerman (285) came away with the lone wins for Athens. Wogerman also scored the only pinfall win for the Bulldogs.

The Bobcats ended up winning their dual contest with Chattanooga by a 22-19 overall margin.

Point Pleasant returns to action next Friday and Saturday when it takes part in the 2018 Wheeling Park Duals.

Point Pleasant freshman Derek Raike locks in a hold on a Saint Albans opponent during a 126-pound match on Dec. 8 at the 2018 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held at PPHS in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

