White Falcons top Miller, 75-65

MASON, W.Va. — One less cast of falcons to call winless.

The Wahama boys basketball team hit 10 trifectas and made a 42-32 second half charge on Tuesday night while securing its first win of the 2018-19 campaign with a 75-65 decision over host Miller in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Perry County.

The visiting White Falcons (1-4, 1-2 TVC Hocking) benefited from getting both of their starting big men back in the lineup for the first time since the season opener, and the extra presences of Dakota Belcher and Jacob Warth paid big dividends on the outside.

The returning duo also provided a nice one-two option on defending MHS big man Colby Bartley, who still finished the night with a game-high 34 points.

The host Falcons (0-5, 0-3) built a slim 14-12 edge after eight minutes of play, but the Red and White answered with nine points from Jacob Lloyd during a 21-19 second quarter run that tied the contest at 33 entering intermission.

Lloyd hit three trifectas and Jonathan Frye added a pair of 3-pointers during a pivotal 21-14 surge in the third, which allowed WHS to claim a 54-47 edge headed into the finale.

Abram Pauley scored nine points and Wahama hit 8-of-11 free throws down the stretch during a 21-18 run to wrap up the double-digit triumph.

The White Falcons netted 27 total field goals — including 10 3-pointers — and also went 11-of-15 at the free throw line for 73 percent.

Lloyd led Wahama with 26 points, followed by Frye with 15 points and Pauley with 14 markers. Warth and Belcher were next with respective tallies of nine and seven points, while Brayden Davenport completed the winning score with four markers.

Miller made 23 total field goals — including nine trifectas — and also went 10-of-19 at the charity stripe for 53 percent.

Kylan McClain followed Bartley with 13 points, while Tre McCoy and Steven Willison respectively chipped in nine and four markers. Blayton Cox and Drew Starlin also added three and two points in the setback.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it travels to Racine (OH) for a TVC Hocking contest against Southern at 6 p.m.

Wahama defenders Brayden Davenport, left, and Jonathan Frye (14) trap a Wirt County ball-handler during a Dec. 4 boys basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/12/web1_12.20-WAH-Trap.jpg Wahama defenders Brayden Davenport, left, and Jonathan Frye (14) trap a Wirt County ball-handler during a Dec. 4 boys basketball contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

