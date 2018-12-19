Spartans conquer River Valley, 59-35

ALBANY, Ohio — Slow starts. Tough finish.

Host Alexander shot 50 percent from the field and outscored the River Valley boys basketball team by a 31-7 margin in the opening quarter of each half while cruising to a 59-35 victory on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys basketball contest at ‘The Alley’ in Athens County.

The visiting Raiders (1-5, 0-2 TVC Ohio) made just 1-of-7 first quarter shot attempts, and the Spartans (6-0, 3-0) made the most of that opportunity by storming out to a sizable 17-5 advantage after eight minutes of play.

The Silver and Black managed to string together a slim 17-16 run during the second canto to whittle the lead down to 33-22 at the break, but the guests were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

The Red and Black made a pivotal 14-2 surge in the third canto to establish a 47-24 edge headed into the finale, then closed regulation with a 12-11 spurt to wrap up the 24-point outcome.

AHS claimed a small 26-24 advantage in rebounds, with both teams hauling in seven offensive caroms. The Raiders also committed 15 of the 23 total turnovers in the contest.

RVHS netted 13-of-43 field goal attempts for 30 percent, including a 4-of-11 effort from 3-point territory for 36 percent. The guests were also 2-of-4 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Brandon Call paced River Valley with 15 points, followed by Rory Twyman and Miles Morrison with nine markers apiece. Matt Mollohan completed the Raiders’ tally with two points.

RVHS leading scorer Jordan Lambert was held scoreless in four quarters of play, missing all five shot attempts and both free throw tries.

The Spartans connected on 23-of-46 field goal attempts overall and also went 6-of-11 from behind the arc for 55 percent. The hosts were also 7-of-11 at the charity stripe for 64 percent.

AHS had 10 different players reach the scoring column, with J.K. Kearns leading the charge with 16 points. Stone Markins-Irwin was next with eight points, while Kam Riley and Caleb Terry respectively added seven and six markers to the winning cause.

River Valley returns to action on Friday when it travels to Wellston for a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

