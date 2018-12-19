Tomcats scratch Southern, 59-45

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A tough place to play when you’re not playing your best.

The Southern boys basketball team dropped a 59-45 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble on Tuesday at Bill White Gymnasium, where the hosts shot over 57 percent from the field to remain unbeaten.

Southern (1-4, 1-2 TVC Hocking) trailed by a 15-10 tally eight minutes into play, and the Tomcats (2-0, 2-0) tripled their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Tornadoes by a 21-to-11 clip to make the margin 36-21 at halftime.

The hosts added one to their advantage in a tightly contested third quarter, and headed into the finale with a 49-33 edge. SHS outscored the Tomcats by a 12-to-10 clip over the final eight minutes, as Trimble took the 59-45 triumph.

Southern made 15-of-46 (32.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) three-point tries. Meanwhile, the Tomcats shot 23-of-40 (57.5 percent) from the field, including 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc. SHS was 9-of-18 (50 percent) from the free throw line, where Trimble made 10-of-17 (58.8 percent).

Both teams committed a dozen turnovers in the contest, and THS won the rebounding battle by a 27-to-24 clip. The Tornadoes collected a dozen assists, nine steals and three blocked shots, while Trimble had team totals of 16 assists, four steals and a trio of rejections.

The Purple and Gold were led by Jensen Anderson and Weston Thorla with 11 points apiece, with Anderson making three trifectas and Thorla draining a pair of triples.

Austin Baker scored six points in the setback, while Cole Steele added five points and four assists. Trey McNickle, Gage Barrett and Arrow Drummer marked four points apiece, with McNickle dishing out four assists and Barrett grabbing seven rebounds.

Anderson and Steele led the Tornado defense with two steals each, while McNickle, Drummer and Baker blocked a shot apiece.

Brayden Weber and Jeremiah Brown both scored 16 points to lead the Tomcats. Blake Duffey was next with 13 points, followed by Cameron Kittle with nine points, along with game-highs of eight rebounds and eight assists. Connor Wright scored four points and Kyle Kennedy marked one to cap off the winning tally.

Weber led the Tomcat defense with three steals, while Duffey added two rejections.

Southern will look to flip the script when the Tomcats visit Racine on Feb. 8.

The Purple and Gold will be back on their home court on Friday against Wahama.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

