RedStorm clobbers Cougars in Champions of Character Classic

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Kyle Lamotte had a game-high 19 points and five assists to lead five double-digit scorers for the University of Rio Grande in a 103-50 rout of Ohio University-Lancaster, Monday afternoon, in non-conference men’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

A crowd of just under 650 — made up mostly of students from Rio Grande Elementary School and the basketball teams at Boyd County (Ky.) High School — was on hand for the matinee, which also served as Rio’s sixth annual Champions of Character Classic.

The RedStorm climbed over the .500 mark for the season with the win, improving to 7-6.

OU-Lancaster dropped to 5-6 overall and 0-13 all-time against Rio Grande.

Rio Grande scored the game’s first 10 points and never trailed, leading by as many as 30 points in the opening period before settling on a 27-point, 49-22, lead at the intermission.

The Cougars got no closer at any point in the second half after the RedStorm scored the first 10 points after the break.

Rio’s largest lead of the day was the final margin of victory.

Lamotte, a sophomore from Mason, Ohio who was playing in just his second game after becoming eligible at the semester break, had 10 of his points in the second half when the RedStorm shot 61.8 percent from the floor (21-for-34).

Sophomore Trey Kelley (Minford, OH) tallied 17 points and hit five of Rio’s 13 three-pointers. He also had a career-high eight rebounds in the victory.

The RedStorm also got 12 points from freshman Joshua Anthony (Newnan, GA) and 10 points apiece from junior Greg Wallace (Montego Bay, Jamaica) and sophomore Ajdin Maksumic (Konjic, Bosnia-Herzegovina) in the winning effort.

Senior Earl Russell (Warrington, England) had a team-high nine rebounds for Rio, which enjoyed a 59-40 edge on the boards, while sophomore Bobby Anderson (Catlettsburg, KY) equaled Lamotte’s team-best total of five assists.

OU-Lancaster, which shot just 26.7 percent overall (20-for-75) and 10.3 percent from distance (4-for-39), was led by Sean Higgins, who finished with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Hunter McCartney added 11 points and three blocked shots in a losing cause for the Cougars.

Rio Grande returns to action on Wednesday, taking on host Warner (Fla.) University in the Holiday Inn Express Holiday Classic.

Tipoff against the No. 21-ranked Royals is set for 4 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

