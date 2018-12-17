Local grapplers compete at VCHS

McARTHUR, Ohio — The wrestling programs at Gallia Academy, Meigs and South Gallia collectively earned 10 top-six finishes on Saturday at the 2018 Spring Street Sports Invitational hosted by Vinton County High School.

None of the three area schools came away with an individual championship at the 20-team event, but each squad had at least one placer within the 14 different weight classes.

Gallia Academy claimed a half-dozen top-six efforts and finished fourth overall with 133 points. Garytt Schwall led the Blue Devils with a runner-up effort at 106 pounds, posting a 3-1 record with three pinfall wins.

Jason Stroud (120) and Lane Pullins (182) both went 4-1 overall with three pinfalls each while placing third in their respective divisions.

Kenton Ramsey was fourth at 113 pounds with a pinfall and 2-3 overall mark, while Grant Bryan was fifth at 132 pounds with two pinfalls and a 3-2 record. Jonathan Shephard also placed sixth with three pinfalls and 3-2 mark at 285 pounds.

South Gallia earned a trio of top-six finishes and placed 11th overall with 68 points. Jacob Birtcher led the Rebels with a third place finish at 138 pounds, posting a 3-1 overall record with two pinfalls.

Tanner Dennison was fourth with a 3-2 mark and three pinfall wins in the heavyweight division. Chad Bostic placed fifth at 170 pounds with a 4-1 record and four pinfalls.

Lane Shuler was the lone Marauder to place, earning sixth in the 160-pound division with a 3-2 record and a pinfall. Meigs was 20th out of 22 teams with 25 points.

Athens won the event with 261.5 points, with Jackson (203.5) and Westfall (160.5) rounding out the top three positions.

Athens, Zane Trace and Alexander each came away with two event champions. Hillsboro, Southeastern, Jackson, Adena, Unioto, Trimble, Westfall and Vinton County also came away with an individual title apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Spring Street Sports Invitational held at Vinton County High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.