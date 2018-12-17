Wahama 10th at JCI

MILLWOOD, W.Va. — The Wahama wrestling team came away with two individual champions and a 10th place finish Saturday at the 2018 Jackson County Invitational hosted by Ravenswood High School at the National Guard Armory.

The White Falcons finished in the bottom third of the 15-team event with 58 points, but the Red and White also came away with with titles in the 145-pound and 220-pound divisions.

Trevor Hunt went unbeaten in four matches en route to the 145 crown, which included a pair of pinfall victories. Antonio Serevicz also went 4-0 with two pinfalls while capturing the 220 title.

Wirt County won the team championship with 133 points, with Ravenswood (131) and Huntington Ross (126.5) rounding out the top three spots. Point Pleasant also fielded a JV team that finished sixth overall with 112.5 points.

The Big Blacks did not have any event champions, but did come away with seven different top-three placers in the 14 weight classes.

Wirt County and Roane County led the field with three event champions apiece, followed by Wahama with a pair. St. Marys, Ravenswood, Calhoun County, Huntington Ross, Nitro and a JV squad from Independence also earned an individual weight class title each.

Visit wvmat.com for complete results of the 2018 Jackson County Invitational host by Ravenswood High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

