Eagles battle past Belpre, 63-50

BELPRE, Ohio — Tic-tac-toe.

The Eastern boys basketball team picked up its third victory in a row on Friday in Washington County, as the Eagles soared past Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre by a 63-50 count.

Eastern (4-1, 3-0 TVC Hocking) got out to a 17-12 lead after one quarter, and both teams tallied 11 in the second quarter, keeping the margin at five.

Belpre (2-4, 1-2) cut its deficit to one possession, at 42-40, headed into the fourth quarter, as the hosts outscored EHS by a 17-to-14 margin in the third. Eastern saved its best for last, however, sealing the 63-50 win with a 21-to-10 run in the finale.

EHS junior Garrett Barringer led the victors with 20 points on nine field goals and a pair of free throws. Ryan Dill tallied 14 points, a dozen of which came from beyond the arc, while Isaiah Fish finished with 10 points.

Blaise Facemyer contributed seven points to the winning total, Colton Reynolds added six, while Mason Dishong had four and Sharp Facemyer chipped in with two.

Logan Adams and Nick Godfrey led the Golden Eagles with 18 and 16 points respectively. Jerimiah Stitt had seven points in the setback, Evan Wells added five, Connor Baker finished with three, while Collin Alloway ended with one.

Eastern will try to sweep BHS when these teams meet in Tuppers Plains on Feb. 1.

Next, EHS is set to welcome Waterford to ‘The Nest’ on Tuesday.

