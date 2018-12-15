Buffalo rallies past Hannan, 72-61

ASHTON, W.Va. — Good things did not come in these threes.

Buffalo hit eight trifectas during a pivotal 32-15 third quarter charge that ultimately allowed the guests to claim a 72-61 victory over the Hannan boys basketball team on Friday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Wildcats (1-2) received 13 first quarter points from the duo of Dalton Coleman and Chase Nelson, which allowed the hosts to build an early 18-15 edge.

Both teams went on to score eight points apiece in the second stanza, which again allowed the Blue and White to take a three-point lead of 26-23 into the intermission.

Noah Thompson canned five trifectas and Nate Gibson added three more triples during that instrumental third quarter surge, with the pairing accounting for 26 of the guests’ 32 markers en route to turning a one-possession deficit into a comfortable 55-41 cushion headed into the finale.

Coleman poured in 13 points as part of 20-17 fourth quarter run by HHS, but the hosts never managed to cut the deficit down to single digits in the eventual 11-point outcome.

Coleman led the Wildcats with a game-high 27 points, followed by Casey Lowery with 14 points and Nelson with 10 markers.

Chandler Starkey was next with six points, while Andrew Gillispie completed the scoring with four markers.

Gibson paced the Bison (3-1) with 21 points, followed by Thompson with 19 points and Alec Hanshaw with 18 markers.

David Whittington was next with six points and Dalton Huddle added four points, while Joseph Hicks and Jackson England completed the winning tally with two markers apiece.

Hannan returns to action Monday when it hosts Wirt County at 7 p.m.

