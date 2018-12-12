Meigs tames Tigers, 63-58

MARIETTA, Ohio — Second half sharp-shooting.

The Meigs boys basketball team hit five three-pointers in the the second half of Tuesday’s non-conference bout at Sutton Gymnasium, as the Marauders picked up a 63-58 victory over host Marietta.

The Tigers (1-2) — who’ve dropped back-to-back decisions following a two-point win over Warren in their season opener — led 15-11 after eight minutes of play.

Meigs (3-2) outscored its host by a 15-to-14 clip in the second period, trimming the Marietta lead to three points, at 29-26, by halftime.

The Marauders surged for 20 points in the third period, and headed into the finale with a 46-44 lead. The hosts tallied 14 points over the final eight minutes, but Meigs poured in 17 to seal the 63-58 victory.

The Maroon and Gold made 9-of-13 (69.2 percent) free throws in the win, while the Orange and Black were 1-of-2 (50 percent) from the line.

Nick Lilly led the guests with 15 points on three trifectas and a trio of two-pointers. Weston Baer connected on two long-range shots and finished with 14 points, while Zach Bartrum finished with 11 markers, five of which came in the fourth quarter.

Coulter Cleland and Wyatt Hoover posted seven points apiece for the Marauders, Cooper Darst added six, while Ty Bartrum came up with three.

Derek Duckworth paced Marietta with 13 points, followed by Tony Munos with 11, Jackson Graham with eight and Austin Witucky with seven. Ryan Mannix and Wyatt Miracle scored six points apiece, Mark Duckworth chipped in with four, while Quentin Southerly marked two.

The Marauders will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division on Friday at Alexander.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

