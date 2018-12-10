Blue Devils 4th at Logan Invite

LOGAN, Ohio — The Gallia Academy wrestling team came away with two individual champions and eight top-six finishes on Saturday at the 2018 Logan Invitational held on the campus of Logan High School in Hocking County.

The Blue Devils amassed 163 points as a group, which ended up being good enough for a fourth place finish in the 14-team field.

Fairfield Union won the annual event with a tally of 257 points, with Groveport-Madison (231) and Nelsonville-York (181.5) rounding out the runner-up and third place positions.

Senior Lane Pullins posted a 5-0 record en route to winning the 182-pound title, while junior Logan Griffith did the same at 220 pounds. Both Pullins and Griffith also scored a pair of pinfall wins in the process.

Freshmen Garytt Schwall and Brayden Easton earned runner-up honors at 106 pounds and 170 pounds, respectively. Easton went 4-1 overall with three pinfall wins, while Schwall ended the day 3-2 overall with two pinfalls.

Freshman Grant Bryan was fourth at 132 pounds with a 2-2 overall mark, while senior Jonathan Shephard was fifth at 285 pounds with two pinfalls and a 2-2 record.

Sophomore C.J. Berkley went 1-3 overall at 126 pounds, good enough for sixth place. Junior Bronson Carter was also sixth at 152 pounds with a 2-3 mark. Carter scored two pinfalls and Berkley also notched one pinfall win.

Fairfield Union led the event with four divisional champions, followed by Nelsonville-York with three. GAHS and Adena were next with two champions apiece, while Columbus Academy, Crooksville and Groveport-Madison each landed a single weight class champion.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Logan Invitational held Saturday at Logan High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.