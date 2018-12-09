Marauders halted by Oak Hill, 70-55

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A slow start teamed with an opponent that just can’t miss makes for a long Saturday.

The Meigs boys basketball team tallied just four points in the opening quarter its non-conference bout with Oak Hill at Rio Grande’s Newt Oliver Coaches Classic, with the Oaks shooting over 55 percent from the field on their way to a 70-55 victory.

Meigs (2-2) trailed by a 19-4 count at the end of the opening period, with Oak Hill outscoring the Marauders 17-to-16 in the second quarter to make the margin 36-20 at halftime.

The Maroon and Gold doubled their first half total in the third quarter, but OHHS matched the Marauders’ effort and took a 56-40 lead into the finale.

Meigs tallied 15 points over the final eight minutes, but the Oaks sealed the 70-55 win with 16 points, a dozen of which came from the free throw line.

For the game, Meigs shot 19-of-54 (35.2 percent) from the field, including 2-of-15 (13.3 percent) from beyond the arc, while Oak Hill was 20-of-36 (55.6 percent) from the field, including 4-of-9 (44.4 percent) from deep.

OHHS was 26-of-38 (68.4 percent) from the free throw line in the game, while MHS was 15-of-27 (.6 percent).

The Oaks won the rebounding battle by a 37-to-26 clip, despite a 13-to-7 deficit on the offensive end. Collectively, the Marauders had five assists, four steals and six turnovers, while OHHS marked 11 assists, two steals, six blocked shots and 11 turnovers.

Weston Baer paced MHS with 26 points on eight two-pointers, a pair of triples, and a quartet of free throws. Coulter Cleland was next with eight points, five rebounds and two assists. Zach Bartrum chipped in with six points, while Nick Lilly recorded five points and five boards in the setback.

Wyatt Hoover scored four points for the Maroon and Gold, Cole Betzing added three, Ty Bartrum came up with two, while Bobby Musser finished with one. Baer, Lilly, Betzing and Zach Bartrum each had a steal for the MHS defense.

Chase Hammond led Oak Hill with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds. Mason Darby also had a double-double for the Oaks, posting 14 points and 11 rebounds, to go with a game-best five assists.

Drew Hanning scored 13 points in the win, Keaton Potter added 10, while Noah Donley finished with six. Jordan Morgan, Caden Harden and Luke Stewart rounded out the winning tally with three, two and one respectively.

Hanning and Darby paced the OHHS defense, each earning two steals and a block.

The Marauders continue non-league play on Tuesday at Marietta.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.