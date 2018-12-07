Meigs breezes past Lady Buckeyes, 49-39

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A perfect start that led to a perfect result.

The Meigs girls basketball team led by 12 points eight minutes into Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the Lady Marauders cruising to a 49-39 victory over visiting Nelsonville-York.

Meigs (4-1, 2-1 TVC Ohio) had three different players connect on three-pointers in the opening quarter and led 17-5 at the end of the stanza.

Nelsonville-York trimmed its deficit back to single digits in the second quarter, outscoring MHS 11-to-8 to make the margin 25-16 by halftime.

The Lady Marauders allowed NYHS to score just six points in the third quarter, with Meigs tallying 10 points to stretch its lead to 35-22 headed into the fourth.

The Maroon and Gold connected on five field goals and 4-of-5 free throws in the final quarter, as the Lady Marauders weathered Nelsonville-York’s 17-point storm for the 49-39 victory.

In total, Meigs was 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from the free throw line, where NYHS was 5-of-12 (41.6 percent).

MHS senior Kassidy Betzing led the victors with 17 points, featuring seven field goals and a trio of free throws. Marissa Noble and Madison Fields both scored 11 points, with both players making a three-pointer. Alyssa Smith and Becca Pullins also made a trifecta apiece, finishing with five and three points respectively. Mallory Hawley rounded out the winning total with two points.

Joscelyn Heller led the Lady Buckeyes with nine points, followed by Mary-Kate McCulloch and Haley Hurd with eight each. Mackenzie Hurd had six points in the setback, Gracie Sinnott added four, while Tessa Kaaz and Ashley Cantrell both finished with two points.

These teams will meet again on Jan. 17 in Athens County.

After hosting Gallia Academy on Saturday, Meigs will resume league play at home on Monday against Alexander.

By Alex Hawley

