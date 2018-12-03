Locals compete at Dragons Pool

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A lot of local success to start the season.

The wrestling teams from Gallia Academy, Eastern and South Gallia all took part in the 2018 Dragons Pool Tournament held Saturday at Fairland High School.

A total of 14 teams competed in the event, with Ashland Blazer coming away with the team title posting a score of 213. Ironton (160.5) and Huntington Ross (159) rounded out the top-three finishers, as Gallia Academy followed in fourth with a score of 158.

The host squad of Fairland (138) was fifth, while Huntington was next with a score of 133. South Gallia earned a total score of 120, as Eastern posted a 104 to place seventh and eighth overall, respectively. Spring Valley (104) and Logan W.Va. (87) concludedthe top-10 team standings.

The Blue Devils led the locals with six top-four efforts, with Garrett Schwall leading the way with a first place finish at 106 pounds.

Kenton Ramsey (113) and Lane Pullins (195) followed with second place efforts, while Grant Bryan (132) and Brayden Easton (182) each earning third place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Justin Day rounded out the top-four efforts for Gallia Academy with a fourth place effort at 145 pounds.

South Gallia earned had a quartet of top-four finishers, with Justin Butler (160) and Chad Bostic (170) each earning titles in their respective weight classes.

Jacob Birtcher (138) and Caleb Neal (285) also landed fourth place finishes for the Rebels.

Eastern finished with four grapplers with top-four efforts, as Steven Fitzgerald led the way with a second place finish at 220 pounds.

Ryan Ross (120), Dillon Aeiker (152) and Daniel Harris (160) each earned third place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Dragons Pool Tournament.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

