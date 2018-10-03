Locals compete at Skyline Invite

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy, Point Pleasant and Southern cross country teams competed at 2018 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational held Tuesday on the campus of the Gallia Academy High School.

A total of seven teams and 56 varsity participants competed in the event, with Fairland coming away with the boys team title and Point Pleasant earning top team honors in the girls event.

Both varsity races featured over 25 runners apiece, with 27 boys and 29 girls taking to the course in the separate competitions.

Fairland posted a winning score of 28 points in the boys race, finishing two points ahead of runner-up Gallia Academy (30).

Point Pleasant’s Luke Wilson earned a first place finish with a mark of 17:29.56. Wilson finished 1:18.33 ahead of runner-up Jake Marshall of Fairland who posted a time of 18:48.29.

PPHS junior Ethan Scott (19:25.96) was next for the Black Knights with a third place effort, while Kyelar Morrow (20:18.31) followed with a 11th place finish.

Luke Derenberger closed out the top-four finishers for Point Pleasant with a mark of 26:04.25 in 26th place.

Gallia Academy was paced by Todd Ellott (19:26.45) who finished with a fourth place effort, while Chancy Odom’s mark of 19:49.43 earned him seventh place overall.

Tristan Crisenbery (20:22.68) was next for GAHS with an 12th place finish, while Nicholas Sheets (20:45.90) and Gryatt Schwall (21:01.63) followed with 13th and 14th place efforts, respectively.

Ethan Lawer finished 17th with a mark of 21:57.65, while Ethan Saunders (23:37.80) followed with a 20th place effort to round out the top-seven finishers for the Blue Devils.

McKenzie Moran of St. Joseph Central won the girls race with a time of 20:19.94, while Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy was the runner-up with a time of 21:19.63.

Point Pleasant came away with the girls team title with host Gallia Academy was second after posting a totals 28 points apiece, respectively. PPHS finished with an total team time of 2:03:42.89, while GAHS posted a total mark of 2:04:24.62.

Watts second place effort paced the Blue Angels, while Kristen Jamora (25:06.42) was next with an 10th place finish. Brooke Hamilton (25:09.94) followed with a 11th place effort. Eliza Davies (25:34.94) and Ainex Perez (27:13.69) were next for GAHS with 13th and 17th place efforts, respectively. .

Taylor Facemire (31:23.88) and Sydney Greenlee (31:56.66) rounded out the top-seven finishers for Gallia Academy with 22nd and 23rd place efforts, respectively.

Point Pleasant’s Allison Henderson led the way for Red and Black, placing fifth with a mark of 22:39.79, while Isabella Sang (23:26.14) finished with a seventh place effort.

Sophie Viebrock (25:28.20) was next for PPHS with a 12th place finish, while Ava Yonker (25:49.53) and Naomi Meisser (26:19.23) followed with 15th and 16th place efforts, respectively. Amber Hatfield (27:10.18) was next for the Lady Knights finishing 16th, as Mai Pederson (27:36.23) rounded out the top-seven finishers for PPHS with a 18th place effort.

Southern’s Mallory Johnson led the way for the Purple and Gold, placing ninth with a mark of 24:17.47, while Kathryn Matson (28:42.55) was next for the Lady Tornadoes, posting a 20th place finish.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational.

Gallia Academy’s Chancy Odom strides toward the finish line at Tuesday’s running of the Skyline Bowling Invitational in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/10/web1_10.4-GA-Odom.jpg Gallia Academy’s Chancy Odom strides toward the finish line at Tuesday’s running of the Skyline Bowling Invitational in Centenary, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Gallia Academy’s Sarah Watts strides along the course at Tuesday’s running of the Skyline Bowling Invitational in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/10/web1_10.4-GA-Watts.jpg Gallia Academy’s Sarah Watts strides along the course at Tuesday’s running of the Skyline Bowling Invitational in Centenary, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.