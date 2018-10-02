Fed Hock downs Southern

RACINE, Ohio — It’s not how you start, but rather how you finish that makes the difference.

The Southern volleyball team led 2-0 through two sets of Monday night’s Tri Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Meigs County, but Federal Hocking rallied to take the final three games on to en route to a 3-2 victory.

The Lady Tornadoes (3-12, 3-9 TVC Hocking) earned a 25-19 victory in the opening contest, followed by a tightly contested 25-22 win in the second set.

Federal Hocking answered in the third game, outscoring SHS 25-18 to close the match to 2-1 overall.

The Lady Lancers extended the contest to a decisive fifth game, following a 25-16 win in game four.

Federal Hocking closed out the finale with a 15-11 win to edge past the host with a 3-2 match victory.

The Lady Tornadoes service attack was led by Marissa Brooker with 16 points, while Sydney Adams followed with 14 service points.

Mickenzie Ferrel was next with 11 service points, as Phoenix Cleland followed with eight points. Jordan Hardwick and Baylee Wolfe rounded out the SHS service attack with three points apiece.

Jaylen Rogers posted 13 points to lead the Lady Lancers service attack, followed by Makayla Bowen and Gabbi McCoy with 10 points apiece. Lindsey Parsons followed with seven points, as Chloe McCune posted six service points. Kendra Tabler closed out the FHHS service attack with one point.

The victory for Federal Hocking provided a season sweep of the Lady Tornadoes, as the Purple and Gold suffered a 3-1 match setback on Sep. 6 in Stewart.

Southern returned to action on Tuesday to host Tri Valley Conference Hocking foe South Gallia.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

