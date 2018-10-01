Eagles, Raiders compete at Piketon Invite

PIKETON, Ohio — The Eastern and River Valley cross country teams competed at the Piketon Invitational held Saturday on the campus of the Piketon High School in Pike County. A total of 25 teams and 348 varsity participants competed in the event, with Unioto coming away with the boys team title and Teays Valley capturing top team honors in the girls event.

Both varsity races featured over 150 runners apiece, with 213 boys and 190 girls taking to the course in the separate competitions.

Unioto posted a winning score of 52 points in the boys race, finishing 42 points ahead of runner-up Rock Hill (92).

Eastern’s sole representative was Colton Reynolds who placed 23rd overall with a mark of 17:28.73, posting the highest finish of local boys runners in the event.

River Valley placed 10th overall in the team standings with 325 points, as Dylan Fulks (17:59.84) paced the Silver and Black with an 36th place effort.

Rory Twyman (18:34.95) was next for RVHS with an 62nd place finish, while Cody Wooten (18:36.51) and Caleb Mcknight (19:31.97) followed with 63rd and 92nd place efforts, respectively.

Ian Eblin finished 113th with a mark of 20:15.65, while Nathan Young (22:52.34) followed with a 173rd place effort to round out the top-six finishers for the Raiders.

Tucker Markko of Unioto won the boys race with a time of 16:12.55, with Evan Leist of Pike Eastern coming in second with a mark of 16:22.51.

Bekah Howard of Ashland Blazer won the girls race with a time of 19:07.12, while her teammate Mary Alice Thornburg was the runner-up with a time of 19:36.76.

Teays Valley came away with the girls team title after posting a winning total of 59, while Vinton County was second with 77 points. Eastern (170) and River Valley(322) posted fourth and 13th team finishes, respectively.

Rhiannon Morris was the top local finisher in the girls event, setting the pace for EHS with a 17th place effort of 20:40.55. Ally Durst (20:56.84) was next with an 24th place finish, while Whitney Durst (21:52.77) followed with a 43rd place effort. Lexa Hayes (23:38.95) and Ashton Guthrie (23:40.48) were next for the Lady Eagles with 69th and 70th place efforts, respectively.

Alysa Howard (25:39.15) and Megan Ross (27:35.50) rounded out the top-seven finishers for Eastern with 121st and 148th place efforts, respectively.

Lauren Twyman (21:42.09) led the way for the Lady Raiders with a 39th place finish, while Hannah Culpepper (24:01.83) followed with a 80th place effort.

Julia Nutter (24:01) was next in 98th place, while Josie Jones 24:46.17 ) followed with a 101st place effort.

Kaylee Gillman (26:04.53) and Kate Nutter (27:38.39) were next for the Silver and Black with 130th and 150th place finishes, respectively. Connie Stewart (28:26.27) closed out the top-seven finishers for RVHS with a 156th place effort.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Piketon Invitational.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmedmidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

