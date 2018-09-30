Athens, Alexander share TVC Ohio crown

ATHENS, Ohio — The three-time reigning champions were eliminated, but the Marauders still had a say in the final outcome.

The Meigs golf team helped Alexander win a share of the 2018 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title on Saturday afternoon after finishing second in the final match of the year held at Athens Country Club in Athens County.

The Marauders — who shared the 2015 crown before going unbeaten in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017 — were all but out of contention entering the final league match of the year, but the Maroon and Gold still played a factor in determining their replacement atop the standings.

Athens held a two-win advantage over the Spartans entering the last of six league matches, with MHS sitting four wins behind in third place.

Alexander went on to win the final match by eight shots with a team total of 180, while the Marauders placed second with a 194. The Bulldogs ended up third on the day with a 194, while Vinton County (212) and Wellston (231) completed the top five spots.

Because of the final outcome, both Athens and Alexander shared the 2018 TVC Ohio crown with identical records of 25-5. The Marauders were third overall with a 22-8 mark, while VCHS (12-18), WHS (6-24) and Nelsonville-York (0-30) completed the team standings.

Wyatt Nicholson of Meigs was the match medalist with a 4-over par round of 40. Whit Byrd of Alexander was the overall runner-up with a 42.

Cole Arnott followed Nicholson with a 46 and Bobby Musser was next with a 47. Bailey Jones completed the MHS tally with a 55, while Gus Kennedy also shot a 57 for the Maroon and Gold.

Sam Carpenter led Athens with a 46 and Noah Nobles paced the Vikings with a 43. Hunter Caldwell led the Golden Rockets with an effort of 47.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

