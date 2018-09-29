Week 6 Prep Football Scores

WEST VIRGINIA
Bath County, Va. 24, Pocahontas County 21
Bluefield 44, Richlands, Va. 10
Boonsboro, Md. 48, Spring Mills 12
Bridgeport 29, Buckhannon-Upshur 28
Cabell Midland 17, Riverside 0
Cameron 52, Paden City 16
Chapmanville 46, Herbert Hoover 13
Clay-Battelle 14, Calhoun County 8
Doddridge County 56, Wirt County 0
Fairmont Senior 36, Elkins 7
George Washington 24, Hurricane 16
Gilmer County 45, Hundred 8
Graham, Va. 49, Princeton 10
Greenbrier East 14, Alleghany, Va. 0
Huntington 37, South Charleston 14
Independence 33, Clay County 13
James Monroe 13, Greenbrier West 8
John Marshall 34, Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 0
Keyser 48, Hampshire 6
Liberty Harrison 42, Braxton County 14
Lincoln 41, East Fairmont 0
Logan 30, Nitro 26
Magnolia 35, Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 0
Martinsburg 67, Washington 0
Meadow Bridge 20, Valley Fayette 0
Midland Trail 28, Westside 14
Moorefield 30, Berkeley Springs 6
Mountain Ridge, Md. 27, Frankfort 21
Musselman 13, Morgantown 7
Nicholas County 39, Roane County 0
Oak Glen 42, Richmond Edison, Ohio 28
Oak Hill 48, PikeView 35
Parkersburg 57, Wheeling Park 51
Pendleton County 16, Tucker County 0
Petersburg 41, Philip Barbour 0
Reedsville Eastern, Ohio 42, Wahama 0
Ritchie County 32, Ravenswood 14
Robert C. Byrd 21, Lewis County 17
Sherman 30, Fayetteville 13
Spring Valley 21, Capital 14
Summers County 45, Liberty Raleigh 8
Tolsia 32, South Harrison 14
Tug Valley 20, Buffalo 15
Tyler Consolidated 49, Webster County 42
University 60, St. Albans 6
Wayne 49, Scott 7
Weir 38, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 13
Williamstown 48, St. Marys 14
Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 52, Brooke 6
Wyoming East 35, River View 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Lincoln County vs. Man, ppd. to Oct 1st.
Richwood vs. Tygarts Valley, ppd.
OHIO
Akr. East 41, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0
Akr. Firestone 40, Akr. North 0
Akr. Hoban 42, Cle. Benedictine 14
Akr. Manchester 45, Navarre Fairless 22
Albany Alexander 17, McArthur Vinton County 14, OT
Alliance 35, Can. South 0
Alliance Marlington 40, Salem 24
Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Cols. Ready 14
Anna 41, Versailles 21
Ansonia 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 36
Antwerp 42, Defiance Ayersville 21
Apple Creek Waynedale 28, Dalton 6
Arlington 24, Van Buren 10
Ashland 49, Mansfield Madison 0
Ashland Mapleton 28, Greenwich S. Cent. 12
Ashtabula Edgewood 58, Brookfield 32
Ashtabula St. John 28, Morral Ridgedale 8
Ashville Teays Valley 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
Athens 21, Logan 14
Attica Seneca E. 47, Bucyrus Wynford 14
Avon 42, Westlake 7
Avon Lake 35, N. Ridgeville 21
Bainbridge Paint Valley 26, Chillicothe Unioto 21
Baltimore Liberty Union 26, Cols. Bexley 0
Barberton 42, Aurora 20
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Vanlue 7
Batavia Clermont NE 27, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Bay Village Bay 21, Rocky River 16
Beaver Eastern 30, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 12
Bellaire 23, Lisbon Beaver 7
Bellbrook 28, Germantown Valley View 21
Bellefontaine 34, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Bellville Clear Fork 48, Caledonia River Valley 6
Beloit W. Branch 20, Carrollton 6
Belpre 41, Stewart Federal Hocking 8
Berea-Midpark 52, Grafton Midview 16
Berlin Center Western Reserve 60, Lowellville 7
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, New Matamoras Frontier 7
Blanchester 49, Bethel-Tate 21
Bloom-Carroll 34, Circleville 0
Bridgeport 49, Beallsville 14
Brookville 48, Day. Oakwood 14
Bryan 20, Archbold 17
Bucyrus 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 34, Coshocton 9
Caldwell 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Can. McKinley 55, Uniontown Lake 35
Canal Fulton Northwest 40, Wooster Triway 13
Canal Winchester 30, New Albany 28
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 44, Millersport 6
Canfield 21, Youngs. Boardman 14
Canfield S. Range 19, Can. Cent. Cath. 13, OT
Carey 48, Upper Sandusky 13
Chagrin Falls 29, Orange 21
Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Mayfield 28
Chardon 28, Madison 7
Chardon NDCL 35, Parma Padua 21
Chesterland W. Geauga 24, Painesville Harvey 7
Chillicothe 36, Hillsboro 30
Chillicothe Huntington 29, Williamsport Westfall 27
Cin. Aiken 18, Cin. Woodward 12, OT
Cin. Colerain 48, Hamilton 6
Cin. Elder 51, Cin. St. Xavier 26
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Cin. N. College Hill 0
Cin. Indian Hill 55, Cin. Mariemont 13
Cin. Madeira 49, Reading 0
Cin. Moeller 21, Cin. La Salle 14, OT
Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Campbell Co., Ky. 20
Cin. Shroder 27, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8
Cin. Sycamore 31, Middletown 24
Cin. Turpin 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Cin. West Clermont 10, Loveland 7, OT
Cin. Western Hills 20, Cin. Hughes 0
Cin. Winton Woods 49, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 35
Cin. Wyoming 44, Cin. Deer Park 7
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Batavia 0
Clayton Northmont 49, Lebanon 7
Cle. Glenville 27, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cle. Hts. 31, Lorain 23
Cle. JFK 52, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. John Adams 47, Cle. Hay 26
Clyde 33, Sandusky Perkins 12
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36, Portsmouth 34
Coldwater 28, New Bremen 0
Collins Western Reserve 23, Plymouth 10
Cols. Beechcroft 33, Day. Meadowdale 0
Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. East 6
Cols. DeSales 35, Cols. St. Charles 7
Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. Watterson 28
Cols. Independence 56, Cols. West 3
Cols. Northland 40, Cols. Whetstone 16
Cols. South 42, Cols. Africentric 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Galloway Westland 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Cols. Briggs 0
Columbia Station Columbia 42, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14
Columbiana 28, Toronto 0
Columbus Grove 56, Ada 7
Conneaut 62, Seneca, Pa. 0
Convoy Crestview 50, Spencerville 49
Cortland Lakeview 39, Jefferson Area 14
Cory-Rawson 40, N. Baltimore 39
Covington 19, Casstown Miami E. 17
Creston Norwayne 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, OT
Danville 44, Fredericktown 27
Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Day. Northridge 44, Carlisle 12
DeGraff Riverside 34, Waynesfield-Goshen 8
Defiance 28, Celina 14
Defiance Tinora 21, Holgate 6
Delaware Buckeye Valley 19, Ontario 16
Delaware Hayes 24, Worthington Kilbourne 3
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Cols. COF Academy 14
Doylestown Chippewa 27, Smithville 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 30, New Lexington 0
Dublin Jerome 33, Thomas Worthington 0
Dublin Jerome 33, Thomas Worthington 0
E. Can. 39, Malvern 14
Edgerton 48, Hicksville 8
Edon 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Elyria Cath. 63, Parma 14
Euclid 50, Strongsville 31
Fairborn 19, Riverside Stebbins 7
Fairfield 31, Cin. Princeton 13
Fairview 48, Brooklyn 7
Findlay 42, Oregon Clay 13
Findlay Liberty-Benton 34, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
Frankfort Adena 49, Piketon 14
Franklin 21, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
Fremont Ross 45, Lima Sr. 28
Fremont St. Joseph 56, Lakeside Danbury 0
Ft. Loramie 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6
Ft. Recovery 42, Rockford Parkway 21
Galion 31, Marion Harding 28
Galion Northmor 46, Cardington-Lincoln 20
Gallipolis Gallia 53, Proctorville Fairland 35
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Geneva 34, Beachwood 14
Genoa Area 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 14
Gibsonburg 40, Kansas Lakota 7
Girard 68, Campbell Memorial 8
Glouster Trimble 42, Waterford 12
Goshen 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 40
Granville 34, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14
Greenfield McClain 47, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40
Groveport-Madison 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Hamilton Badin 24, Day. Carroll 21
Hamilton New Miami 35, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Hamilton Ross 10, Trenton Edgewood 6
Hamler Patrick Henry 28, Swanton 0
Hanoverton United 35, Wellsville 26
Harrison 43, Oxford Talawanda 35
Harrod Allen E. 35, Bluffton 7
Hilliard Bradley 46, Dublin Scioto 17
Hilliard Darby 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21
Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Holland Springfield 42, Sylvania Southview 14
Howard E. Knox 42, Centerburg 7
Hubbard 37, Niles McKinley 0
Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Centerville 21
Hudson 31, N. Royalton 21
Huron 42, Shelby 7
Independence 38, Burton Berkshire 35
Ironton 48, Chesapeake 27
Ironton Rock Hill 35, S. Point 0
Jackson 69, Washington C.H. 40
Jamestown Greeneview 42, Spring. Greenon 21
John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Rayland Buckeye 0
Johnstown-Monroe 57, Johnstown Northridge 0
Kettering Alter 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
Kettering Fairmont 25, Miamisburg 24
Kings Mills Kings 55, Cin. Withrow 6
Kirtland 42, Cuyahoga Hts. 6
LaGrange Keystone 46, Sullivan Black River 42
Lancaster 50, Grove City 14
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23, Grove City Christian 6
Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Youngs. Liberty 13
Lewis Center Olentangy 21, Westerville S. 10
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Westerville N. 14
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 24, New Paris National Trail 21
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 24, New Paris National Trail 22
Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 26
Lexington 44, Mansfield Sr. 16
Liberty Center 34, Wauseon 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41, Cin. Oak Hills 3
Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Woodlan, Ind. 13
Lima Perry 40, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Lima Shawnee 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Lisbon David Anderson 6, Leetonia 0
Lockland 19, Cin. Clark Montessori 12
London 42, Gahanna Cols. Academy 27
London Madison Plains 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 8
Lorain Clearview 65, Oberlin 20
Lore City Buckeye Trail 28, Strasburg-Franklin 27
Loudonville 41, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Louisville 45, Youngs. Ursuline 20
Lucas 48, Crestline 0
Lyndhurst Brush 36, Willoughby S. 33
Macedonia Nordonia 44, Stow-Munroe Falls 42
Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7
Magnolia, W.Va. 35, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Maple Hts. 40, Bedford 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 28, St. Henry 7
Marietta 42, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0
Marion Elgin 72, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 21
Marion Pleasant 35, Richwood N. Union 13
Martins Ferry 27, E. Liverpool 26
Mason 19, W. Chester Lakota W. 0
Massillon Jackson 28, Can. Glenoak 13
Massillon Washington 42, Austintown Fitch 14
McComb 38, Leipsic 7
McDonald 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14
Mechanicsburg 28, W. Liberty-Salem 7
Medina Buckeye 51, Wellington 7
Medina Highland 43, Green 13
Mentor 49, Medina 10
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
Metamora Evergreen 24, Delta 2
Middlefield Cardinal 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 42
Middletown Fenwick 57, Cin. McNicholas 26
Middletown Madison Senior 64, New Lebanon Dixie 8
Milford 56, Cin. Anderson 20
Milford Center Fairbanks 39, W. Jefferson 24
Millbury Lake 42, Rossford 14
Milton-Union 45, Waynesville 38, OT
Mineral Ridge 8, Atwater Waterloo 0
Minster 35, Delphos St. John’s 14
Mogadore 27, Mantua Crestwood 10
Monroe 37, Eaton 0
Monroeville 42, New London 21
Montpelier 42, Tol. Christian 14
Morrow Little Miami 49, Cin. NW 13
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 23, Cin. Finneytown 0
N. Can. Hoover 35, Massillon Perry 21
N. Lewisburg Triad 18, Spring. NE 13
N. Olmsted 42, Lakewood 20
Napoleon 21, Sylvania Northview 14
Nelsonville-York 30, Pomeroy Meigs 22
New Carlisle Tecumseh 17, Spring. Shawnee 14
New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
New Madison Tri-Village 46, Bradford 21
New Middletown Spring. 56, Sebring McKinley 0
New Philadelphia 55, Cambridge 27
New Richmond 56, Wilmington 30
Newark Cath. 34, Utica 3
Newark Licking Valley 48, Hebron Lakewood 7
Northwood 56, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Norton 41, Akr. Springfield 7
Norwalk 7, Bellevue 0
Norwood 20, Cin. Summit Country Day 17
Oak Glen, W.Va. 42, Richmond Edison 28
Oak Harbor 38, Vermilion 0
Oberlin Firelands 35, Sheffield Brookside 0
Olmsted Falls 27, Amherst Steele 2
Oregon Stritch 55, Stryker 0
Orrville 37, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 34
Orwell Grand Valley 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Painesville Riverside 33, Eastlake N. 13
Pandora-Gilboa 61, Arcadia 0
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Parma Normandy 14
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Heath 8
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Fostoria 16
Peninsula Woodridge 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 19
Perry 38, Akr. SVSM 35
Perrysburg 41, Bowling Green 28
Piqua 14, Sidney 12
Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, St. Paris Graham 19
Port Clinton 28, Milan Edison 14
Portsmouth Notre Dame 16, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Portsmouth Sciotoville 26, McDermott Scioto NW 24
Portsmouth W. 26, Minford 15
Powell Olentangy Liberty 16, Westerville Cent. 14
Racine Southern 54, Crown City S. Gallia 12
Ravenna 46, Akr. Coventry 20
Reedsville Eastern 42, Wahama, W.Va. 0
Reynoldsburg 33, Pickerington N. 31
Richfield Revere 31, Copley 7
Rittman 21, West Salem Northwestern 20
Rootstown 42, Ravenna SE 19
S. Charleston SE 28, Cedarville 14
Salineville Southern 52, E. Palestine 22
Shadyside 43, Hannibal River 16
Sherwood Fairview 45, Haviland Wayne Trace 32
Sidney Lehman 41, Dola Hardin Northern 7
Solon 44, Brunswick 17
Southeastern 13, Chillicothe Zane Trace 10
Southington Chalker 32, Newbury 7
Sparta Highland 58, Mt. Gilead 0
Spring. NW 24, Urbana 7
Springboro 34, Beavercreek 7
Springfield 35, Xenia 7
St. Clairsville 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 6
St. Marys Memorial 63, Elida 13
Steubenville 35, Dover 13
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 28, Barnesville 20
Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 35
Struthers 22, Poland Seminary 21
Sugar Grove Berne Union 55, Fairfield Christian 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 37, Newark 7
Sycamore Mohawk 14, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 7
Tallmadge 48, Kent Roosevelt 32
Thornville Sheridan 45, Philo 7
Tiffin Calvert 49, Castalia Margaretta 22
Tiffin Columbian 36, Sandusky 7
Tipp City Bethel 21, Arcanum 20
Tol. Bowsher 28, Tol. Woodward 20
Tol. Cent. Cath. 21, Tol. Whitmer 0
Tol. Scott 8, Tol. Rogers 6
Tol. St. John’s 42, Tol. St. Francis 14
Tol. Start 25, Tol. Waite 10
Tontogany Otsego 45, Elmore Woodmore 21
Trotwood-Madison 62, W. Carrollton 14
Troy 49, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Troy Christian 47, Day. Ponitz Tech. 26
Twinsburg 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 20
Van Wert 60, Kenton 33
Vandalia Butler 37, Greenville 21
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 22
Wadsworth 42, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Wapakoneta 49, Lima Bath 7
Warren Champion 34, Newton Falls 14
Warren Harding 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 8
Warren JFK 34, Louisville Aquinas 0
Warrensville Hts. 24, E. Cle. Shaw 18, OT
Warsaw River View 35, Minerva 7
Waverly 35, Lucasville Valley 28
Weir, W.Va. 38, Belmont Union Local 13
Wellston 20, Bidwell River Valley 0
Wheelersburg 37, Oak Hill 6
Whitehall-Yearling 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Maumee 0
Wickliffe 45, Richmond Hts. 8
Willard 18, Sandusky St. Mary 13
Williamsburg 40, Lees Creek E. Clinton 10
Windham 43, Vienna Mathews 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Brooke, W.Va. 6
Wooster 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 20
Worthington Christian 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 14
Youngs. East 42, Warren Howland 10
Youngs. Mooney 52, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6
Zanesville 27, Mt. Vernon 18
Zanesville Maysville 56, McConnelsville Morgan 6
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Newcomerstown 6