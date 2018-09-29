Posted on by

Week 6 Prep Football Scores


WEST VIRGINIA

Bath County, Va. 24, Pocahontas County 21

Bluefield 44, Richlands, Va. 10

Boonsboro, Md. 48, Spring Mills 12

Bridgeport 29, Buckhannon-Upshur 28

Cabell Midland 17, Riverside 0

Cameron 52, Paden City 16

Chapmanville 46, Herbert Hoover 13

Clay-Battelle 14, Calhoun County 8

Doddridge County 56, Wirt County 0

Fairmont Senior 36, Elkins 7

George Washington 24, Hurricane 16

Gilmer County 45, Hundred 8

Graham, Va. 49, Princeton 10

Greenbrier East 14, Alleghany, Va. 0

Huntington 37, South Charleston 14

Independence 33, Clay County 13

James Monroe 13, Greenbrier West 8

John Marshall 34, Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 0

Keyser 48, Hampshire 6

Liberty Harrison 42, Braxton County 14

Lincoln 41, East Fairmont 0

Logan 30, Nitro 26

Magnolia 35, Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 0

Martinsburg 67, Washington 0

Meadow Bridge 20, Valley Fayette 0

Midland Trail 28, Westside 14

Moorefield 30, Berkeley Springs 6

Mountain Ridge, Md. 27, Frankfort 21

Musselman 13, Morgantown 7

Nicholas County 39, Roane County 0

Oak Glen 42, Richmond Edison, Ohio 28

Oak Hill 48, PikeView 35

Parkersburg 57, Wheeling Park 51

Pendleton County 16, Tucker County 0

Petersburg 41, Philip Barbour 0

Reedsville Eastern, Ohio 42, Wahama 0

Ritchie County 32, Ravenswood 14

Robert C. Byrd 21, Lewis County 17

Sherman 30, Fayetteville 13

Spring Valley 21, Capital 14

Summers County 45, Liberty Raleigh 8

Tolsia 32, South Harrison 14

Tug Valley 20, Buffalo 15

Tyler Consolidated 49, Webster County 42

University 60, St. Albans 6

Wayne 49, Scott 7

Weir 38, Belmont Union Local, Ohio 13

Williamstown 48, St. Marys 14

Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 52, Brooke 6

Wyoming East 35, River View 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Lincoln County vs. Man, ppd. to Oct 1st.

Richwood vs. Tygarts Valley, ppd.

OHIO

Akr. East 41, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0

Akr. Firestone 40, Akr. North 0

Akr. Hoban 42, Cle. Benedictine 14

Akr. Manchester 45, Navarre Fairless 22

Albany Alexander 17, McArthur Vinton County 14, OT

Alliance 35, Can. South 0

Alliance Marlington 40, Salem 24

Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Cols. Ready 14

Anna 41, Versailles 21

Ansonia 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 36

Antwerp 42, Defiance Ayersville 21

Apple Creek Waynedale 28, Dalton 6

Arlington 24, Van Buren 10

Ashland 49, Mansfield Madison 0

Ashland Mapleton 28, Greenwich S. Cent. 12

Ashtabula Edgewood 58, Brookfield 32

Ashtabula St. John 28, Morral Ridgedale 8

Ashville Teays Valley 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Athens 21, Logan 14

Attica Seneca E. 47, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Avon 42, Westlake 7

Avon Lake 35, N. Ridgeville 21

Bainbridge Paint Valley 26, Chillicothe Unioto 21

Baltimore Liberty Union 26, Cols. Bexley 0

Barberton 42, Aurora 20

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Vanlue 7

Batavia Clermont NE 27, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Bay Village Bay 21, Rocky River 16

Beaver Eastern 30, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 12

Bellaire 23, Lisbon Beaver 7

Bellbrook 28, Germantown Valley View 21

Bellefontaine 34, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Bellville Clear Fork 48, Caledonia River Valley 6

Beloit W. Branch 20, Carrollton 6

Belpre 41, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

Berea-Midpark 52, Grafton Midview 16

Berlin Center Western Reserve 60, Lowellville 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, New Matamoras Frontier 7

Blanchester 49, Bethel-Tate 21

Bloom-Carroll 34, Circleville 0

Bridgeport 49, Beallsville 14

Brookville 48, Day. Oakwood 14

Bryan 20, Archbold 17

Bucyrus 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 34, Coshocton 9

Caldwell 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Can. McKinley 55, Uniontown Lake 35

Canal Fulton Northwest 40, Wooster Triway 13

Canal Winchester 30, New Albany 28

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 44, Millersport 6

Canfield 21, Youngs. Boardman 14

Canfield S. Range 19, Can. Cent. Cath. 13, OT

Carey 48, Upper Sandusky 13

Chagrin Falls 29, Orange 21

Chagrin Falls Kenston 42, Mayfield 28

Chardon 28, Madison 7

Chardon NDCL 35, Parma Padua 21

Chesterland W. Geauga 24, Painesville Harvey 7

Chillicothe 36, Hillsboro 30

Chillicothe Huntington 29, Williamsport Westfall 27

Cin. Aiken 18, Cin. Woodward 12, OT

Cin. Colerain 48, Hamilton 6

Cin. Elder 51, Cin. St. Xavier 26

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Cin. Indian Hill 55, Cin. Mariemont 13

Cin. Madeira 49, Reading 0

Cin. Moeller 21, Cin. La Salle 14, OT

Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Campbell Co., Ky. 20

Cin. Shroder 27, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8

Cin. Sycamore 31, Middletown 24

Cin. Turpin 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cin. West Clermont 10, Loveland 7, OT

Cin. Western Hills 20, Cin. Hughes 0

Cin. Winton Woods 49, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 35

Cin. Wyoming 44, Cin. Deer Park 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Batavia 0

Clayton Northmont 49, Lebanon 7

Cle. Glenville 27, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. Hts. 31, Lorain 23

Cle. JFK 52, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. John Adams 47, Cle. Hay 26

Clyde 33, Sandusky Perkins 12

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36, Portsmouth 34

Coldwater 28, New Bremen 0

Collins Western Reserve 23, Plymouth 10

Cols. Beechcroft 33, Day. Meadowdale 0

Cols. Centennial 33, Cols. East 6

Cols. DeSales 35, Cols. St. Charles 7

Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. Watterson 28

Cols. Independence 56, Cols. West 3

Cols. Northland 40, Cols. Whetstone 16

Cols. South 42, Cols. Africentric 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Galloway Westland 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Cols. Briggs 0

Columbia Station Columbia 42, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Columbiana 28, Toronto 0

Columbus Grove 56, Ada 7

Conneaut 62, Seneca, Pa. 0

Convoy Crestview 50, Spencerville 49

Cortland Lakeview 39, Jefferson Area 14

Cory-Rawson 40, N. Baltimore 39

Covington 19, Casstown Miami E. 17

Creston Norwayne 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, OT

Danville 44, Fredericktown 27

Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Day. Northridge 44, Carlisle 12

DeGraff Riverside 34, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Defiance 28, Celina 14

Defiance Tinora 21, Holgate 6

Delaware Buckeye Valley 19, Ontario 16

Delaware Hayes 24, Worthington Kilbourne 3

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Cols. COF Academy 14

Doylestown Chippewa 27, Smithville 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 30, New Lexington 0

Dublin Jerome 33, Thomas Worthington 0

Dublin Jerome 33, Thomas Worthington 0

E. Can. 39, Malvern 14

Edgerton 48, Hicksville 8

Edon 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Elyria Cath. 63, Parma 14

Euclid 50, Strongsville 31

Fairborn 19, Riverside Stebbins 7

Fairfield 31, Cin. Princeton 13

Fairview 48, Brooklyn 7

Findlay 42, Oregon Clay 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 34, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7

Frankfort Adena 49, Piketon 14

Franklin 21, Camden Preble Shawnee 14

Fremont Ross 45, Lima Sr. 28

Fremont St. Joseph 56, Lakeside Danbury 0

Ft. Loramie 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6

Ft. Recovery 42, Rockford Parkway 21

Galion 31, Marion Harding 28

Galion Northmor 46, Cardington-Lincoln 20

Gallipolis Gallia 53, Proctorville Fairland 35

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Geneva 34, Beachwood 14

Genoa Area 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 14

Gibsonburg 40, Kansas Lakota 7

Girard 68, Campbell Memorial 8

Glouster Trimble 42, Waterford 12

Goshen 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 40

Granville 34, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

Greenfield McClain 47, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40

Groveport-Madison 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Hamilton Badin 24, Day. Carroll 21

Hamilton New Miami 35, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Hamilton Ross 10, Trenton Edgewood 6

Hamler Patrick Henry 28, Swanton 0

Hanoverton United 35, Wellsville 26

Harrison 43, Oxford Talawanda 35

Harrod Allen E. 35, Bluffton 7

Hilliard Bradley 46, Dublin Scioto 17

Hilliard Darby 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21

Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Holland Springfield 42, Sylvania Southview 14

Howard E. Knox 42, Centerburg 7

Hubbard 37, Niles McKinley 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Centerville 21

Hudson 31, N. Royalton 21

Huron 42, Shelby 7

Independence 38, Burton Berkshire 35

Ironton 48, Chesapeake 27

Ironton Rock Hill 35, S. Point 0

Jackson 69, Washington C.H. 40

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Spring. Greenon 21

John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Rayland Buckeye 0

Johnstown-Monroe 57, Johnstown Northridge 0

Kettering Alter 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 0

Kettering Fairmont 25, Miamisburg 24

Kings Mills Kings 55, Cin. Withrow 6

Kirtland 42, Cuyahoga Hts. 6

LaGrange Keystone 46, Sullivan Black River 42

Lancaster 50, Grove City 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23, Grove City Christian 6

Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Youngs. Liberty 13

Lewis Center Olentangy 21, Westerville S. 10

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Westerville N. 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 24, New Paris National Trail 21

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 24, New Paris National Trail 22

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 26

Lexington 44, Mansfield Sr. 16

Liberty Center 34, Wauseon 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41, Cin. Oak Hills 3

Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Woodlan, Ind. 13

Lima Perry 40, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Lima Shawnee 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Lisbon David Anderson 6, Leetonia 0

Lockland 19, Cin. Clark Montessori 12

London 42, Gahanna Cols. Academy 27

London Madison Plains 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 8

Lorain Clearview 65, Oberlin 20

Lore City Buckeye Trail 28, Strasburg-Franklin 27

Loudonville 41, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Louisville 45, Youngs. Ursuline 20

Lucas 48, Crestline 0

Lyndhurst Brush 36, Willoughby S. 33

Macedonia Nordonia 44, Stow-Munroe Falls 42

Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7

Magnolia, W.Va. 35, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Maple Hts. 40, Bedford 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, St. Henry 7

Marietta 42, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Marion Elgin 72, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 21

Marion Pleasant 35, Richwood N. Union 13

Martins Ferry 27, E. Liverpool 26

Mason 19, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Massillon Jackson 28, Can. Glenoak 13

Massillon Washington 42, Austintown Fitch 14

McComb 38, Leipsic 7

McDonald 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14

Mechanicsburg 28, W. Liberty-Salem 7

Medina Buckeye 51, Wellington 7

Medina Highland 43, Green 13

Mentor 49, Medina 10

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Metamora Evergreen 24, Delta 2

Middlefield Cardinal 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 42

Middletown Fenwick 57, Cin. McNicholas 26

Middletown Madison Senior 64, New Lebanon Dixie 8

Milford 56, Cin. Anderson 20

Milford Center Fairbanks 39, W. Jefferson 24

Millbury Lake 42, Rossford 14

Milton-Union 45, Waynesville 38, OT

Mineral Ridge 8, Atwater Waterloo 0

Minster 35, Delphos St. John’s 14

Mogadore 27, Mantua Crestwood 10

Monroe 37, Eaton 0

Monroeville 42, New London 21

Montpelier 42, Tol. Christian 14

Morrow Little Miami 49, Cin. NW 13

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 23, Cin. Finneytown 0

N. Can. Hoover 35, Massillon Perry 21

N. Lewisburg Triad 18, Spring. NE 13

N. Olmsted 42, Lakewood 20

Napoleon 21, Sylvania Northview 14

Nelsonville-York 30, Pomeroy Meigs 22

New Carlisle Tecumseh 17, Spring. Shawnee 14

New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Madison Tri-Village 46, Bradford 21

New Middletown Spring. 56, Sebring McKinley 0

New Philadelphia 55, Cambridge 27

New Richmond 56, Wilmington 30

Newark Cath. 34, Utica 3

Newark Licking Valley 48, Hebron Lakewood 7

Northwood 56, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Norton 41, Akr. Springfield 7

Norwalk 7, Bellevue 0

Norwood 20, Cin. Summit Country Day 17

Oak Glen, W.Va. 42, Richmond Edison 28

Oak Harbor 38, Vermilion 0

Oberlin Firelands 35, Sheffield Brookside 0

Olmsted Falls 27, Amherst Steele 2

Oregon Stritch 55, Stryker 0

Orrville 37, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 34

Orwell Grand Valley 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Painesville Riverside 33, Eastlake N. 13

Pandora-Gilboa 61, Arcadia 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Parma Normandy 14

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Heath 8

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Fostoria 16

Peninsula Woodridge 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 19

Perry 38, Akr. SVSM 35

Perrysburg 41, Bowling Green 28

Piqua 14, Sidney 12

Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, St. Paris Graham 19

Port Clinton 28, Milan Edison 14

Portsmouth Notre Dame 16, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Portsmouth Sciotoville 26, McDermott Scioto NW 24

Portsmouth W. 26, Minford 15

Powell Olentangy Liberty 16, Westerville Cent. 14

Racine Southern 54, Crown City S. Gallia 12

Ravenna 46, Akr. Coventry 20

Reedsville Eastern 42, Wahama, W.Va. 0

Reynoldsburg 33, Pickerington N. 31

Richfield Revere 31, Copley 7

Rittman 21, West Salem Northwestern 20

Rootstown 42, Ravenna SE 19

S. Charleston SE 28, Cedarville 14

Salineville Southern 52, E. Palestine 22

Shadyside 43, Hannibal River 16

Sherwood Fairview 45, Haviland Wayne Trace 32

Sidney Lehman 41, Dola Hardin Northern 7

Solon 44, Brunswick 17

Southeastern 13, Chillicothe Zane Trace 10

Southington Chalker 32, Newbury 7

Sparta Highland 58, Mt. Gilead 0

Spring. NW 24, Urbana 7

Springboro 34, Beavercreek 7

Springfield 35, Xenia 7

St. Clairsville 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 6

St. Marys Memorial 63, Elida 13

Steubenville 35, Dover 13

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 28, Barnesville 20

Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 35

Struthers 22, Poland Seminary 21

Sugar Grove Berne Union 55, Fairfield Christian 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 37, Newark 7

Sycamore Mohawk 14, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 7

Tallmadge 48, Kent Roosevelt 32

Thornville Sheridan 45, Philo 7

Tiffin Calvert 49, Castalia Margaretta 22

Tiffin Columbian 36, Sandusky 7

Tipp City Bethel 21, Arcanum 20

Tol. Bowsher 28, Tol. Woodward 20

Tol. Cent. Cath. 21, Tol. Whitmer 0

Tol. Scott 8, Tol. Rogers 6

Tol. St. John’s 42, Tol. St. Francis 14

Tol. Start 25, Tol. Waite 10

Tontogany Otsego 45, Elmore Woodmore 21

Trotwood-Madison 62, W. Carrollton 14

Troy 49, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14

Troy Christian 47, Day. Ponitz Tech. 26

Twinsburg 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 20

Van Wert 60, Kenton 33

Vandalia Butler 37, Greenville 21

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 22

Wadsworth 42, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Wapakoneta 49, Lima Bath 7

Warren Champion 34, Newton Falls 14

Warren Harding 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 8

Warren JFK 34, Louisville Aquinas 0

Warrensville Hts. 24, E. Cle. Shaw 18, OT

Warsaw River View 35, Minerva 7

Waverly 35, Lucasville Valley 28

Weir, W.Va. 38, Belmont Union Local 13

Wellston 20, Bidwell River Valley 0

Wheelersburg 37, Oak Hill 6

Whitehall-Yearling 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Maumee 0

Wickliffe 45, Richmond Hts. 8

Willard 18, Sandusky St. Mary 13

Williamsburg 40, Lees Creek E. Clinton 10

Windham 43, Vienna Mathews 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Brooke, W.Va. 6

Wooster 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 20

Worthington Christian 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 14

Youngs. East 42, Warren Howland 10

Youngs. Mooney 52, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6

Zanesville 27, Mt. Vernon 18

Zanesville Maysville 56, McConnelsville Morgan 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Newcomerstown 6