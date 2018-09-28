Pioneers edge Rio women, 1-0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Point Park University scored an early goal and then made it stand up down the stretch, posting a 1-0 win over the University of Rio Grande, Friday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Highmark Stadium.

The Pioneers improved to 6-4 overall and 3-0 in conference play with the victory.

Rio Grande, which lost for the second straight time and the fourth time in six outings, dropped to 3-5-1 overall and 1-1 in the RSC.

Point Park got the game’s lone goal when Gabby Widman gathered in the rebound of a blocked shot at the top of the 18-yard box and blistered a shot of her own past Rio senior keeper Kelsie Lee (West Chester, OH) just 4:04 into the match.

The Pioneers then maintained the lead the rest of the way by playing keep away from the RedStorm.

The hosts finished with a 21-7 edge in overall shots, including a 7-3 cushion in shots on goal.

PPU also finished with an 8-2 advantage in corner kick opportunities.

Lee finished with six saves in a losing cause for Rio Grande.

Ashtyn Webb stopped three shots in the win for the Pioneers.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday morning when it faces Carlow University in an 11 a.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

The Celtics knocked off WVU-Tech, 1-0 in two overtimes, on Thursday night.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

