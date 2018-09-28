Meigs’ Nicholson advances to districts

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Not all was lost for the Marauders.

The Meigs golf team had its season come to an end, but senior Wyatt Nicholson has at least one more match left in prep career after qualifying out of the 2018 Division II sectional tournament held Thursday at Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course in Ross County.

Nicholson — who also qualified for districts last year as an individual — placed fifth overall with a 37-front, 42-back effort of 78, making him the second of five individual qualifiers for next week’s district tournament.

The Marauders — as a group — posted a final tally of 362, which was good enough for eighth in the 14-team, 15-school event.

Unioto won the D-2 sectional title with a final score of 324, finishing 12 shots ahead of runner-up Fairfield Union (336). Logan Elm (338), Westfall (341) and New Lexington (342) also earned district berths with their respective top five finishes.

After Nicholson, Cole Arnott was next for the Marauders with a 92. Bobby Musser followed with a 94, while Austin Mahr completed the team tally with a 98. Brody Reynolds also fired an even 100 for the Maroon and Gold.

Ty Schobelock of Unioto won sectional medalist honors with a 3-under par round of 69. Whit Byrd of Alexander was the overall runner-up with a 73.

The five individual district qualifiers — which came from non-qualifying teams — were Byrd, Nicholson, Trenton Newkirk (82) of McClain, Jaime Woods (82) of Winchester Eastern and Trevor Newkirk (83) of McClain.

The Division II district golf tournament will be held Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club in Pickaway County.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Division II sectional golf tournament held at Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.