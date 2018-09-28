Blue Devils advance to districts

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Back on familiar ground.

For the eighth time in nine postseasons, the Gallia Academy boys golf team will be headed to the district level after qualifying out of the 2018 Division II sectional tournament held Thursday at Portsmouth Elk Country Club in Scioto County.

The Blue Devils — who made seven consecutive district appearances as a team before missing out last fall — made the cut after placing fourth in the 11-team, 16-school field with a final four-man tally of 362.

Fairland posted a 23-stroke victory with a final tally of 337, followed by Portsmouth West (360) and Piketon (361) in the second and third spots. Chesapeake earned the final district berth as a team with a fifth place effort of 373.

Reece Thomas — an individual district qualifier last season for GAHS — led the Blue and White with an 86, followed by Cooper Davis with an 89 and Wyatt Sipple with a 92.

Hobie Graham completed the team score with a 95, while William Hendrickson also shot a 98 for Gallia Academy.

Conner Heffner of Waverly won sectional medalist honors with a 1-over par round of 73. Both Roark Brynden of Portsmouth West and Reece Bellville of Fairland shared individual runner-up honors with identical scores of 80.

The five individual district qualifiers — which came from non-qualifying teams — were Heffner, William Sturgill (81) of Portsmouth, Kameron Maple (84) of Oak Hill, Trevin Mault (84) of Wheelersburg and Zac Hammond (88) of Minford.

The Division II district golf tournament will be held Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club in Pickaway County.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Division II sectional golf tournament held at Portsmouth Elks Country Club.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

