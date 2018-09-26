OVP Sports Briefs

Rio men’s soccer 7th in NAIA coaches’ poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Rio Grande moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Tuesday afternoon by the national office.

The RedStorm collected 391 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

Rio Grande (7-0), which blasted Indiana University East and Mount Vernon Nazarene University last week, is scheduled to return to action on Thursday when it visits Point Park University for the front end of a two-game River States Conference road swing.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

William Carey (Miss.) remained the top-ranked team in the poll as a result of receiving 16 of the 18 first-place votes and 497 points in the balloting.

Oklahoma Wesleyan climbed one position to the No. 2 spot after picking up the two remaining first place nods and 483 points.

The remainder of the top five includes the University of Mobile (453), Wayland Baptist, Texas (445) and Missouri Valley (444).

Benedictine (Kan.) made the biggest jump of the week, going from unranked to No. 23.

Georgia Gwinnett had the biggest drop for the week among the Top 25 teams, falling from 15th to a tie for 25th.

Marymount (Calif.) and Keiser (Fla.) were the only teams to drop off the Top 25 list. In addition to Benedictine, No. 24 Southeastern (Fla.) and co-No. 25 Madonna (Mich.) were the other newcomers to the poll.

One other River States Conference school – West Virginia University-Tech – received votes for a fourth straight week. The Golden Bears garnered 26 points in the balloting for the equivalent of 31st place.

Rain postpones RSC Men’s Golf Fall Preview

FLORENCE, Ind. — The River States Conference Men’s Golf Fall Preview Tournament, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Belterra Golf Course, was postponed due to weather.

The tournament has been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29-30, and will remain as 36 holes at the same venue.

Heavy rains halted the first round on Monday after just three holes for the earliest tee times. More rain forecast on the way called off the second round scheduled for Tuesday due to course conditions.

The conference preview is a chance for the RSC teams to compete at the course that hosts the RSC Men’s Golf Championship in the spring.

Rio’s Williamson honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – University of Rio Grande junior James Williamson racked up nine points in two games last week to claim the River States Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Award for Sept. 17-23.

Williamson, a native of San Jose, Costa Rica, led the No. 8-ranked RedStorm to a combined score of 17-0 in the two games on the week.

In a 10-0 conference win over IU East, he scored a hat trick and also added an assist for seven points. He picked up two more points with a goal in a 7-0 victory over Mt. Vernon Nazarene.

Rio Grande is now 7-0 overall, 1-0 RSC and has given up just one goal on the year.

The RedStorm visits Point Park on Sept. 27 and Carlow on Sept. 29 for its next games.