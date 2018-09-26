Rio volleyball belts Appalachian Bible

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande enjoyed a season-high attack percentage mark and cruised to a 3-0 win over Appalachian Bible College, Monday night, in non-conference women’s volleyball action at Gilmore Gymnasium.

The RedStorm had a season-low six attack errors and a season-best .371 attack percentage en route to a 25-9, 25-7, 25-16 demolition of the host Warriors.

Rio Grande improved to 5-11 with a second straight win.

ABC, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), lost for the third straight time and for the seventh time in eight outings this season.

The Warriors had six more attack errors (17) than they did kills (11) and finished with a -.070 attack percentage. The hosts also had nine service errors in the loss.

Freshman Ashley Taylor (Chillicothe, OH) had 13 kills to lead Rio Grande, while sophomore Ryanne Stoffel (Englewood, OH) had a team-best 13 assists and junior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) finished with 12 digs.

Sophomore Baylee Pursifull (New Carlisle, OH) added four block assists in the win for the RedStorm, while freshman Jesse Youse (Pettisville, OH) had three block assists and three service aces.

Kayla Krewson and Jordan Barr had three kills each to pace ABC, while Madelyn Meece had eight assists and three service aces and Kalee Andrews finished with seven digs.

Krewson also had a team-high three blocks (2 solos, 1 assist) for the Warriors.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night when it opens a two-game River States Conference road swing at Ohio Christian University.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Maxwell Center in Circleville.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

