RedStorm men rout MVNU, 7-0

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — While there’s still plenty of action left on the regular season schedule, the University of Rio Grande men’s soccer team continues to run roughshod over its early-season slate.

The eighth-ranked RedStorm recorded their sixth shutout in seven outings this season, cruising to a 7-0 win over visiting Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Saturday night, in non-conference action at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande improved to 7-0 with the victory.

The Cougars, who hadn’t allowed the opposition more than two goals in any of their previous eight outings, dropped to 5-3-1 with the loss.

Rio Grande finished with a 28-3 edge in shots overall, including a 14-0 advantage in shots on goal.

The RedStorm has a 99-9 cushion in overall shots over the course of its last three outings and hasn’t allowed a shot on frame in its last two contests.

Freshman Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) scored a pair of goals, while senior Eduardo Zurita (Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain) had a marker of his own and assisted on two others.

Zurita got the assist on Rio’s first score – a a goal by sophomore Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) – just 2:24 into the match.

Cam Orellana scored off of a pass by sophomore Benjamin Andoh (Glasgow, Scotland) just over 18 minutes in and junior James Williamson (San Jose, Costa Rica) had an unassisted score just over two minutes later to make it 3-0.

The lead reached 4-0 with 15:40 left before halftime when senior Mitchell Osmond (Sydney, Australia) scored on a penalty kick, while Zurita had a PK of his own just over 8-1/2 minutes into the second stanza to extend the cushion once again.

Cam Orellana’s second score came off a Zurita assist with 28:54 remaining, while sophomore Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) set the final score with a goal via a pass from freshman Ethan Heath-Kerridge (Perth, Australia) with 4:54 left to play.

The game featured 33 common fouls between the two squads, as well as a yellow card booking on each team and a red card to MVNU’s Gerardo Rivas just under four minutes into the second half.

Junior keeper Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) did not face a shot en route to his fifth clean sheet of the season for the RedStorm.

Gabriel Burgos stopped seven shots in the loss for the Cougars.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday, traveling to Pittsburgh, Pa. to face Point Park University in the front end of a two-game weekend River States Conference road trip.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

