Lady Marauders fall in tri-match

MARIETTA, Ohio — A case of the Mondays.

The Meigs volleyball team fell to both in both Parkersburg Catholic and Marietta in a non-conference tri-match on Monday in Ohio’s oldest town.

Against Parkersburg Catholic, the Lady Marauders (4-12) opened up a six-point, 11-5 lead in the opening game. The Lady Crusaders regained the advantage at 17-16, but surrendered the next eight points and nine of the next 11, giving Meigs a 25-19 win.

The Lady Marauders led initially in the second game, but PCHS took the advantage at 5-4 and never trailed again en route to a 25-15 win.

In the third game, Meigs took the early lead and stretched it as high as five, at 15-10. PCHS rattled off seven straight points to take its first lead of the game, but surrendered the next four to Lady Marauders. The Maroon and Gold moved into a match-point situation at 24-20, but Parkersburg Catholic scored the next four points to tie the game.

Meigs went ahead 25-24, but the Lady Crusaders claimed the next three points and the match.

Meigs finished with a 48.6 side-out percentage, while Parkersburg Catholic wound up with a 52.3 side-out percentage.

Mallory Hawley led the Lady Marauders with 15 service points, followed by Marissa Noble with four. Madison Fields, Kylee Mitch and Baylee Tracy each had three points, Breanna Zirkle added two, while Hannah Durst finished with one.

Against Marietta, the Lady Marauders never led, falling by respective counts of 25-9 and 25-13.

Meigs had a side-out percentage of 30.6, while the hosts earned a side-out percentage of 69.6.

Zirkle led the Maroon and Gold with four service points, followed by Hawley, Noble and Tracy with one apiece.

After hosting Nelsonville-York on Tuesday, Meigs will be back on the road Thursday at Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

