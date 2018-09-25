Lady Falcons sweep Southern

HEMLOCK, Ohio — About as close as a sweep can be.

Just 10 points separated the Southern and Miller volleyball teams in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup on Monday night in Perry County, with the Lady Falcons earning a straight games win with a trio of narrow decisions.

Southern (2-10, 2-7 TVC Hocking) led initially in the opening game, and after a quartet of lead changes, stretched the advantage to five points, at 15-10 and again at 17-12. Miller battled back to take the edge at 21-20 and never trailed again on its way to the 25-22 win.

After four early lead changes in the second game, the Lady Tornadoes stretched their advantage to four points, at 15-11. MHS tied the game at 18 and again at 19, before scoring six of the final eight points to take the game by a 25-21 count.

There were three lead changes in the third game, with the Lady Falcons taking the lead for good at 7-6. SHS tied the game at 18, but ultimately fell by a 25-22 count.

Southern finished with a side-out percentage of 45.9, while Miller’s was 53. The Lady Tornadoes earned a serve percentage of 97.0 with a pair of aces.

Baylee Grueser, Peyton Anderson, Phoenix Cleland and Baylee Wolfe each had six service points for the Lady Tornadoes, with Wolfe earning an ace. Marissa Brooker had four points in the setback, while Sydney Adams earned three points and an ace.

Wolfe led SHS at the net with six kills, followed by Jordan Hardwick with four. Marissa Brooker had two kills and a block, while Cleland, Mickenzie Ferrell, Kassie Barton, Abby Cummins, and Saelym Larsen each came up with one kill.

The Lady Falcons also defeated SHS on Aug. 28 in Racine.

After hosting Eastern on Tuesday, Southern will be back on the road at Waterford on Thursday.

