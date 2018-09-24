Point runners compete at Ripley Covered Bridge

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Winfield came away with almost all the honors on Saturday at the 2018 Ripley Covered Bridge cross country meet held in Jackson County.

Both the Generals and the Lady Generals captured team titles at the annual event, and the Green and White also had the boys’ champion and girls’ runner-up individually.

Only Victoria Starcher of Ripley kept things from being a clean sweep after winning the girls race with a time of 18:35.74. Baylee Adkins of WHS was the runner-up out of 77 female competitors with a mark of 21:11.64.

The Lady Generals posted a winning tally of 33 in the seven-team girls field, with Ripley (47) and St. Marys (83) rounding out the top three spots. Point Pleasant ended up sixth overall with 165 points.

Allison Henderson paced the Lady Knights with a 18th place effort of 23:25.16, followed by Isabella Sang (25:00.39) and Naomi Meisser (28:08.00) with respective finishes of 31st and 49th.

Ava Yonker (28:26.08) was next with a 53rd place finish, while Amber Hatfield (30:09.35) completed the team tally by placing 65th. Sophie Viebrock was also 66th for the PPHS girls with a mark of 30:09.74.

The Black Knights had only four competitors and therefore did not have enough people for a team score in the boys race.

Luke Wilson led Point Pleasant with an eighth place time of 18:23.94, followed by Ethan Scott (21:14.00) and Kyelar Morrow (21:16.06) with respective finishes of 43rd and 44th. Tanner Durst was also 89th overall with a time of 27:46.36.

Aaron Withrow of Winfield defeated 103 other runners for the individual crown, posting a winning mark of 16:45.86. Bryce Jarrell of Ravenswood was the runner-up with a time of 17:13.52.

The Generals posted a winning team score of 27, with Ritchie County (72) and Ravenswood (98) rounding out the top three spots in the 10-team field.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2018 Ripley Covered Bridge meet held Saturday.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

