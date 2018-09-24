Rio volleyball falls to IU-Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana Kokomo jumped to big leads in sets one and three, while rallying in set two for a 3-0 win over the University of Rio Grande, Friday night, in River States Conference women’s volleyball action at Cougar Gym.

The Cougars, improved to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in league play with the 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 win.

Rio Grande slipped to 3-11 overall and 0-2 in the RSC with the loss.

IUK bolted to an 11-3 lead in the first set and took a 10-3 advantage in set three, forging leads they would never relinquish.

Rio did close the gap in set three to 15-14, but never managed to grab the advantage.

The RedStorm did hold a 10-8 lead in set two, but the host Cougars reeled off eight of the next nine winners and never looked back.

Sydney Conger led IUK with 10 kills, while Sarah Morin and Abby Bowyer finished with 14 assists in the winning effort. Bowyer and Kristi Elson also haad two service aces each.

Macee Rudy added 11 digs for the Cougars, who finished with a .299 attack percentage, while Erin Adam had three blocks (one solo, two assists).

Freshman Ashley Taylor (Chillicothe, OH) had seven kills to pace Rio Grande, while sophomore Ryan Stoffel (Englewood, OH) had 12 assists and junior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) finished with 10 digs.

Freshman Jesse Youse (Pettisville, OH) had one solo block and two block assists for the RedStorm, while sophomore Baylee Pursifull (New Carlisle, OH) and freshman Rachel Collins (Chillicothe, OH) had three block assists each.

Rio Grande closes out the weekend road swing on Saturday at Cincinnati Christian University.

First serve is scheduled for noon.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

