Bobcats drop heartbreaker at Cincinnati,- 34-30

Ohio stormed out to a 21-0 first quarter lead, but ultimately came up one yard short of sneaking away from Nippert Stadium with a win on Saturday following a 34-30 setback to host Cincinnati in a Week 4 non-conference gridiron matchup. The Bobcats (1-2) led all but 10 minutes of the game, plus only trailed over the course of the final 3:24 of regulation following a Michael Warren II three-yard touchdown run that gave the Bearcats (4-0) a 34-30 edge. Ohio put together a drive that led to having the ball at the UC one, but safety James Wiggins picked off a pass intended for Papi White — who stumbled after getting his legs caught up with Wiggins. The Bearcats picked up a first down on their final drive, then took a knee and headed to the student section to celebrate the come-from-behind triumph. A complete recap of the Ohio at Cincinnati contest will be available in Tuesday sports edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

