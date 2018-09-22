Posted on by

Week 5 OVP area football box scores


Eastern 14, South Gallia 13

SG 7 6 0 0 13
Home 6 8 0 0 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

SG: Jacob Birtcher 37 run (Kenny Siders kick) 3:53

E: Steve Fitzgerald 3 pass from Conner Ridenour (kick failed) :00

Second Quarter

SG: Jeffrey Sheets 3 run (pass failed) 9:44

E: Blaise Facemyer 8 pass from Ridenour (Fitzgerald pass from Facemyer) 4:59

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * SG E
First Downs 14 11
Rushes-Yards 39-172 39-137
Pass Yards 56 129
Total Yards 228 266
Comp-Att-Int 7-16-3 12-19-0
Penalties-Yards 4-31 12-105
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2

RUSHING

SG: Kyle Northup 12-74, Gavin Bevan 5-52, Jeffrey Sheets 12-22, Garrett Saunders 5-12, Jacob Birtcher 3-10, Tristan Saber 2-2.

E: Blake Newland 18-72, Steve Fitzgerald 13-56, Sharp Facemyer 1-10, Conner Ridenour 7-(-1).

PASSING

SG: Tristan Saber 7-15-3 56, Kyle Northup 0-1-0 0.

E: Conner Ridenour 12-18-0 129, Isaiah Fish 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

SG: Jared Ward 4-34, Justin Butler 2-16, Gavin Bevan 1-6.

E: Isaiah Fish 3-46, Dylan Creath 1-30, Nate Durst 2-27, Steve Fitzgerald 3-24, Blaise Facemyer 1-8, Blake Newland 2-(-6).

Point Pleasant 41, Pikeville 34

PHS 0 21 6 7 34
PPHS 14 7 7 13 41

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Cason Payne 5 run (Oliver Skeie kick) 6:08

PP: Brady Adkins 10 run (Skeie kick) :00

Second Quarter

P: Zack Roberts 1 run (Tanner Hamilton kick) 8:20

P: Kyle Watking 10 pass from Conner Roberts (Hamilton kick) 4:53

P: Jackson Hensley 20 pass from Conner Roberts (Hamilton kick) 2:07

PP: Cason Payne 8 run (Skeie kick) :14

Third Quarter

PP: Adkins 3 run (Skeie kick) 6:21

P: Seth Pugh 54 pass from Conner Roberts (kick failed) 4:52

Fourth Quarter

PP: Payne 2 run (kick failed) 11:15

P: Zack Roberts 1 run (Hamilton kick) 7:01

PP: Payne 14 run (Skeie kick) 2:12

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * P PP
First Downs 24 25
Rushes-Yards 27-166 42-271
Pass Yards 337 167
Total Yards 503 438
Comp-Att-Int 18-32-0 19-26-0
Penalties-Yards 6-40 6-30
Fumbles Lost 0 0

RUSHING

P: Conner Roberts 13-88, Jackson Hensley 2-40, Zack Roberts 10-28, Kyle Watking 2-10.

PP: Cason Payne 21-131, Brady Adkins 14-116, Nick Parsons 5-23, Josh Wamsley 2-1.

PASSING

P: Conner Roberts 18-32-0 337.

PP: Cason Payne 19-26-0 167.

RECEIVING

P: Christian Billiter 6-129, Seth Pugh 4-88, Kyle Watking 4-53, Jackson Hensley 3-54, Zack Roberts 1-13.

PP: Josh Wamsley 8-89, Brady Adkins 4-37, Joel Beattie 3-20, Andrew Jones 2-17, James Musgrave 1-4.

Meigs 42, River Valley 21

RV 0 7 0 14 21
M 7 7 28 0 42

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Cole Adams 70 punt return (Refferty kick) 7:49

Second Quarter

M: Weston Baer 11 pass from Coulter Cleland (Refferty kick) 9:18

RV: Cole Young 2 run (Gilmore kick) 4:58

Third Quarter

M: Zach Bartrum 42 run (kick failed) 9:55

M: Zach Bartrum 23 pass from Cleland (Cleland run) 5:14

M: Ty Bartum 43 interception return (Refferty kick) 4:03

M: Zach Bartrum 15 run (Refferty kick) 2:18

Fourth Quarter

RV: Trevor Simpson 2 run (run failed) 3:22

RV: Dylan Lemley 12 run (Lemley run) 0:11

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * RV M
First Downs 11 10
Rushes-Yards 46-147 32-185
Pass Yards 63 127
Total Yards 210 312
Comp-Att-Int 5-11-1 10-16-2
Penalties-Yards 8-80 8-110
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

RUSHING

RV: Trevor Simpson 21-117, Jared Reese 8-24, Dylan Lemley 3-17, Cole Young 2-5, Layne Fitch 5-(-2), Jordan Burns 7-(-14).

M: Zach Bartrum 12-96, Cole Adams 5-57, Abe Lundy 3-29, Wesley Smith 1-5, Coulter Cleland 3-2, Cory Cox 1-0.

PASSING

RV: Jordan Burns 5-11-1 63, Layne Fitch 0-1-0 0.

M: Coulter Cleland 10-16-2 127.

RECEIVING

RV: Jared Reese 3-45, Dylan Lemley 1-15, Colton Gilmore 1-3.

M: Weston Baer 4-58, Zach Bartrum 4-43, Wyatt Hoover 1-15, Abe Lundy 1-11.

Gallia Academy 34, Portsmouth 7

GA 0 20 0 14 34
P 0 0 7 0 7

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter

GA: James Armstrong 3 run (kick failed)

GA: Jacob Campbell 7 run (2pt successful)

GA: Armstrong 15 pass from Justin McClelland (2pt failed)

Third Quarter

P: Tyler McCoy 30 run (kick successful)

Fourth Quarter

GA: Campbell run (2pt successful)

GA: Campbell run (PAT failed)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * GA P
First Downs 23 6
Rushes-Yards 59-333 34-164
Pass Yards 89 27
Total Yards 422 191
Comp-Att-Int 6-19-0 4-11-1
Penalties-Yards 5-50 4-29-0
Fumbles-Lost 2 1

RUSHING

GA: Lane Pullins 18-107, Justin McClelland 14-88, Jacob Campbell 18-85, James Armstrong 6-47, Michael Beasy 1-9, Cade Roberts 1-2, Noah Vanco 1-(-5).

P: Talyn Parker 14-77, Tyler McCoy 9-71, Ty Pendleton 3-12, Alberto Poxes 2-10, Michael Duncan 1-0, Christian Keys 1-(-1), Danny Lattimore 2-(-2), Parker Johnson 2-(-3).

PASSING

GA: Justin McClelland 6-19-0 89.

P: Danny Lattimore 4-10-0 27, Duncan 0-1-1 0.

RECEIVING

GA: Cade Roberts 3-51, Cory Call 2-20, James Armstrong 1-15.

P: N/A.