Week 5 OVP area football box scores

Eastern 14, South Gallia 13
|SG
|7
|6
|0
|0
|—
|13
|Home
|6
|8
|0
|0
|—
|14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SG: Jacob Birtcher 37 run (Kenny Siders kick) 3:53
E: Steve Fitzgerald 3 pass from Conner Ridenour (kick failed) :00
Second Quarter
SG: Jeffrey Sheets 3 run (pass failed) 9:44
E: Blaise Facemyer 8 pass from Ridenour (Fitzgerald pass from Facemyer) 4:59
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|SG
|E
|First Downs
|14
|11
|Rushes-Yards
|39-172
|39-137
|Pass Yards
|56
|129
|Total Yards
|228
|266
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-16-3
|12-19-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-31
|12-105
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-2
RUSHING
SG: Kyle Northup 12-74, Gavin Bevan 5-52, Jeffrey Sheets 12-22, Garrett Saunders 5-12, Jacob Birtcher 3-10, Tristan Saber 2-2.
E: Blake Newland 18-72, Steve Fitzgerald 13-56, Sharp Facemyer 1-10, Conner Ridenour 7-(-1).
PASSING
SG: Tristan Saber 7-15-3 56, Kyle Northup 0-1-0 0.
E: Conner Ridenour 12-18-0 129, Isaiah Fish 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
SG: Jared Ward 4-34, Justin Butler 2-16, Gavin Bevan 1-6.
E: Isaiah Fish 3-46, Dylan Creath 1-30, Nate Durst 2-27, Steve Fitzgerald 3-24, Blaise Facemyer 1-8, Blake Newland 2-(-6).
Point Pleasant 41, Pikeville 34
|PHS
|0
|21
|6
|7
|—
|34
|PPHS
|14
|7
|7
|13
|—
|41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Cason Payne 5 run (Oliver Skeie kick) 6:08
PP: Brady Adkins 10 run (Skeie kick) :00
Second Quarter
P: Zack Roberts 1 run (Tanner Hamilton kick) 8:20
P: Kyle Watking 10 pass from Conner Roberts (Hamilton kick) 4:53
P: Jackson Hensley 20 pass from Conner Roberts (Hamilton kick) 2:07
PP: Cason Payne 8 run (Skeie kick) :14
Third Quarter
PP: Adkins 3 run (Skeie kick) 6:21
P: Seth Pugh 54 pass from Conner Roberts (kick failed) 4:52
Fourth Quarter
PP: Payne 2 run (kick failed) 11:15
P: Zack Roberts 1 run (Hamilton kick) 7:01
PP: Payne 14 run (Skeie kick) 2:12
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|P
|PP
|First Downs
|24
|25
|Rushes-Yards
|27-166
|42-271
|Pass Yards
|337
|167
|Total Yards
|503
|438
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-32-0
|19-26-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|6-30
|Fumbles Lost
|0
|0
RUSHING
P: Conner Roberts 13-88, Jackson Hensley 2-40, Zack Roberts 10-28, Kyle Watking 2-10.
PP: Cason Payne 21-131, Brady Adkins 14-116, Nick Parsons 5-23, Josh Wamsley 2-1.
PASSING
P: Conner Roberts 18-32-0 337.
PP: Cason Payne 19-26-0 167.
RECEIVING
P: Christian Billiter 6-129, Seth Pugh 4-88, Kyle Watking 4-53, Jackson Hensley 3-54, Zack Roberts 1-13.
PP: Josh Wamsley 8-89, Brady Adkins 4-37, Joel Beattie 3-20, Andrew Jones 2-17, James Musgrave 1-4.
Meigs 42, River Valley 21
|RV
|0
|7
|0
|14
|—
|21
|M
|7
|7
|28
|0
|—
|42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Cole Adams 70 punt return (Refferty kick) 7:49
Second Quarter
M: Weston Baer 11 pass from Coulter Cleland (Refferty kick) 9:18
RV: Cole Young 2 run (Gilmore kick) 4:58
Third Quarter
M: Zach Bartrum 42 run (kick failed) 9:55
M: Zach Bartrum 23 pass from Cleland (Cleland run) 5:14
M: Ty Bartum 43 interception return (Refferty kick) 4:03
M: Zach Bartrum 15 run (Refferty kick) 2:18
Fourth Quarter
RV: Trevor Simpson 2 run (run failed) 3:22
RV: Dylan Lemley 12 run (Lemley run) 0:11
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|RV
|M
|First Downs
|11
|10
|Rushes-Yards
|46-147
|32-185
|Pass Yards
|63
|127
|Total Yards
|210
|312
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-11-1
|10-16-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-80
|8-110
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
RUSHING
RV: Trevor Simpson 21-117, Jared Reese 8-24, Dylan Lemley 3-17, Cole Young 2-5, Layne Fitch 5-(-2), Jordan Burns 7-(-14).
M: Zach Bartrum 12-96, Cole Adams 5-57, Abe Lundy 3-29, Wesley Smith 1-5, Coulter Cleland 3-2, Cory Cox 1-0.
PASSING
RV: Jordan Burns 5-11-1 63, Layne Fitch 0-1-0 0.
M: Coulter Cleland 10-16-2 127.
RECEIVING
RV: Jared Reese 3-45, Dylan Lemley 1-15, Colton Gilmore 1-3.
M: Weston Baer 4-58, Zach Bartrum 4-43, Wyatt Hoover 1-15, Abe Lundy 1-11.
Gallia Academy 34, Portsmouth 7
|GA
|0
|20
|0
|14
|—
|34
|P
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
GA: James Armstrong 3 run (kick failed)
GA: Jacob Campbell 7 run (2pt successful)
GA: Armstrong 15 pass from Justin McClelland (2pt failed)
Third Quarter
P: Tyler McCoy 30 run (kick successful)
Fourth Quarter
GA: Campbell run (2pt successful)
GA: Campbell run (PAT failed)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|GA
|P
|First Downs
|23
|6
|Rushes-Yards
|59-333
|34-164
|Pass Yards
|89
|27
|Total Yards
|422
|191
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-19-0
|4-11-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|4-29-0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2
|1
RUSHING
GA: Lane Pullins 18-107, Justin McClelland 14-88, Jacob Campbell 18-85, James Armstrong 6-47, Michael Beasy 1-9, Cade Roberts 1-2, Noah Vanco 1-(-5).
P: Talyn Parker 14-77, Tyler McCoy 9-71, Ty Pendleton 3-12, Alberto Poxes 2-10, Michael Duncan 1-0, Christian Keys 1-(-1), Danny Lattimore 2-(-2), Parker Johnson 2-(-3).
PASSING
GA: Justin McClelland 6-19-0 89.
P: Danny Lattimore 4-10-0 27, Duncan 0-1-1 0.
RECEIVING
GA: Cade Roberts 3-51, Cory Call 2-20, James Armstrong 1-15.
P: N/A.