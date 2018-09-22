Blue Devils pound Portsmouth, 34-7

CENTENARY, Ohio — Power running at its finest.

The Gallia Academy football team carried the ball 59 times and chalked up 333 yards on Friday night in Scioto County, leading the Blue Devils to a 34-7 victory over Ohio Valley Conference host Portsmouth.

After a scoreless first period, Gallia Academy (4-1, 2-0 OVC) began to make up for lost time in the second. A three-yard James Armstrong touchdown run broke the scoreless tie and gave the Blue Devils a 6-0 edge.

GAHS increased its lead to 14-0 when Jacob Campbell scored from seven yards out. The guests added six more points to their advantage before the half, as Armstrong hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass from Justin McClelland.

The Trojans (3-2, 1-1) cut their deficit to 13 points in the third quarter, as Tyler McCoy broke a 30-yard touchdown run.

However, Campbell ran in a pair of touchdowns for the guests in the final period, sealing the 34-7 GAHS victory.

The Blue Devils outgained Portsmouth by a 422-to-191 count overall, including 89-to-27 through the air. Both teams committed two turnovers, with GAHS fumbling the ball away twice, but recovering a PHS fumble and intercepting a Trojan pass.

Gallia Academy was sent back 50 yards on five penalties, while Portsmouth was sent back four times for a total of 29 yards.

McClelland was 6-of-19 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown, while carrying the ball 14 times for a total of 88 yards. Lane Pullins led all-rushers with 107 yards on 18 carries, while Jacob Campbell added 85 yards and a game-best three touchdowns on 18 totes of his own.

Armstrong earned 62 yards and two touchdowns, combining six carries and one reception. Cade Roberts combined three receptions and one carry for 53 total yards, Cory Call caught two passes for 20 yards, while Michael Beasy had one carry for nine yards.

Talyn Parker led the Trojans on the ground with 14 carries for 77 yards. Tyler McCoy added 71 yards on nine carries, Ty Pendleton had a dozen yards over three rushing attempts, while Danny Lattimore was 4-of-10 passing for 27 yards.

GAHS has now defeated Portsmouth in back-to-back years and improves to 19-11-1 in all-time meetings.

The Blue Devils will be back on their home field next, as they host Fairland in ‘The Battle for the Old Coal Bucket’.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

