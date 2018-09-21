Lady Eagles fall to Waterford

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A sudden skid.

After rolling along to a 6-1 start to the 2018 season, the Eastern volleyball team has now dropped consecutive matches for the first time this fall following a 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20 setback to visiting Waterford on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at the Eagle’s Nest in Meigs County.

The Lady Eagles (6-3, 5-2 TVC Hocking) never led in Game 1, but the hosts broke away from an 11-tie in Game 2 by reeling off 14 of the final 22 points en route to a six-point win and a 1-1 tie in the match.

The Lady Wildcats, however, rallied back from a 9-5 deficit early in the third by scoring a dozen of the next 15 points while securing a 17-12 edge. WHS and the Lady Eagles traded eight points apiece the rest of the way, allowing the guests to claim a five-point win and a 2-1 match advantage.

EHS led 2-0, 4-1 and 9-4 at the start of Game 4, but the Lady Cats responded with a 10-4 run to take a permanent lead at 14-13. The guests closed the game with an 11-7 spurt to wrap up the 3-1 match triumph.

Alexis Matheny led Eastern with 13 service points and four aces, followed by Caterina Miecchi with 11 points and three aces. Ally Barber was next with five points, while Jenna Chadwell and Haley Burton each contributed three points.

Kelsey Casto was next with two points and Kylie Gheen also had one service point in the setback.

Miecchi led the EHS net attack with 10 kills, followed by Ally Barber with nine kills and two blocks. Chadwell, Gheen, Olivia Barber and Layna Catlett also recorded two kills each. Sydney Sanders came up with 13 digs as well for the Lady Eagles.

Eastern returns to action Monday when it hosts Belpre in a TVC Hocking contest at approximately 7 p.m.

