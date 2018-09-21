Rio men roll past Red Wolves, 10-0

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — After playing Indiana University East’s fledgling first-year men’s soccer program to a disappointing tie last season, the University of Rio Grande made it abundantly clear there wouldn’t be a repeat performance on Thursday night.

James Williamson had three goals and one assist, Eduardo Zurita scored twice and assisted on another and Samuel Pederson had a goal and two assists to lead the RedStorm in a 10-0 rout of the Red Wolves in the River States Conference opener for both teams at Evan E. Davis Field.

Senior Ben Mendoza (Chichester, England) added three assists for Rio Grande, which improved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league play with the win.

IU East slipped to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in the RSC with its third straight loss and fourth setback in five games.

The Red Wolves found themselves blitzed from the outset and were outshot 33-2 for the contest, including 19-0 in shots on goal.

Rio, which is ranked No. 8 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, led 6-0 at the intermission.

The offensive barrage began just 42 seconds into the contest when Zurita – a senior from Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain – scored off an assist by Mendoza.

Williamson, a junior from San Jose, Costa Rica, and freshman Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) then traded goals and assists to push the lead to 3-0. Williamson’s goal came 10:04 into the match, while Cam Orellana found the net with 24:04 left before halftime.

Rio added three more goals in the final 14:02 of the stanza to set its halftime margin.

Williamson scored off an assist by senior Harry Robinson (London, England), while Mendoza had assists on markers by sophomore Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) and freshman Manyumow Achol (Wellington, New Zealand).

Williamson and Zurita scored 51 seconds apart just over 11 minutes into the second half to push the lead to 8-0. Zurita assisted on the goal by Williamson, while Pederson – a sophomore from Aldershot, England – assisted on the Zurita goal.

Pederson’s goal – off an assist by sophomore Benjamin Andoh (Glasgow, Scotland) – came with 29:52 left to play and his final assist – on a goal by freshman Raimundo Cabello (Santiago, Chile) set the final score with 8:39 remaining.

Rio junior goalie Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) did not face on frame a shot en route to his clean sheet.

Aaron Gipson had two stops and Gianluca Marchetti had four saves in a losing cause of IU East.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday, hosting Mount Vernon Nazarene in a non-conference tilt.

Kickoff is set 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

