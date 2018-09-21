RedStorm women outlast IU East

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande managed just one shot in the second half of Thursday night’s River States Conference women’s soccer opener against Indiana University East.

Fortunately, the RedStorm made the most of its limited opportunity.

Payten Davis’ unassisted marker with 32:57 left to play lifted Rio to a 1-0 victory over the Red Wolves at muggy Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm improved to 3-3-1 overall and 1-0 in the RSC with the win.

IU East slipped to 4-2-2 overall and 0-1 in league play with the loss.

Davis, a sophomore from Chillicothe, Ohio, gained control of the ball on the right wing and then beat IU East net-minder Amanda Nicholson in a 1-on-1 situation for the game’s only score.

The RedStorm was outshot 14-1 in the second half and 20-11 for the game – a near polar opposite of last Saturday’s double-overtime scoreless tie at Goshen (Ind.) College, which saw head coach Tony Daniels’ squad outshoot their hosts, 21-9.

The Red Wolves’ lopsided edge in shots also included a 9-3 cushion in shots on goal and 4-2 in corner kick chances.

Senior Kelsie Lee (West Chester, OH) recorded nine saves in another emergency start in goal for Rio Grande.

Nicholson had two saves in the loss for IU East.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when the University of the Cumberlands visits for a non-conference matchup.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

