Black Knights rally past Scott, 3-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A fantastic finish for the home team.

The Point Pleasant boys varsity soccer team trailed 2-1 at halftime to visiting Scott on Thursday night, but the Black Knights rallied for two goals in the second half en route to a 3-2 victory at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

Scott’s (9-3) Sean Hill opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the contest when his free kick from 27 yards reached the goal just inside the right post to propel the Skyhawks to a 1-0 lead.

Point Pleasant (10-1-0) knotted the game at 1-all when Adam Veroski buried a penalty kick into the right upper corner in the 31st minute.

The Skyhawks soared to a 2-1 lead when Carson Asbury’s shot found the net in the 37th minute, as the visitors took a one-goal advantage into the intermission.

Following halftime, Alberto Castillo — with an assist from Garrett Hatten — knotted the contest at 2-2 in the 47th minute.

PPHS scored its third and final goal of the match in the 65th minute, as Adam Veroski’s shot from 10 yards beat the keeper and pushed the hosts to a 3-2 lead.

Both teams were held without a goal the remainder of the match as Point Pleasant closed out the one-goal victory.

The two clubs both finished with 16 shots apiece, respectively, in the contest, with Scott claiming a slight 6-4 edge in corners.

PPHS junior goalkeeper Nick Smith finished with with 14 saves, while Scott had 13.

Point Pleasant head coach Chip Wood was pleased with his team’s overall effort – particularly their ability to execute the game plan.

“I really thought we controlled the majority of the game,” Wood said. “We had a good bit more possession and kept the ball settled. Scott was hands down the best team we’ve played all year. We had an opportunity to scout them and we had a very specific game plan tactically. The boys executed the game plan well. They kept their composure and I know we deserved that victory.”

Next up for the Black Knights, a road date with Huntington St. Joseph on Tuesday.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.