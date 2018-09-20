Local CC teams run at Fed Hock

STEWART, Ohio — The Eastern, Meigs, River Valley, Southern and South Gallia cross country teams competed at the 2018 Federal Hocking Invitational held Wednesday on the campus of Federal Hocking High School, with 13 local runners placing in the top-25.

A total of 11 teams and 144 varsity participants competed in the event, with Trimble coming away with the boys team title and Fairfield Christian capturing top team honors in the girls event.

Both varsity races featured over 50 runners apiece, with 88 boys and 56 girls taking to the course in the separate competitions.

Trimble posted a winning score of 41 points in the boys race, finishing 17 points ahead of runner-up Warren (58).

Eastern’s sole representative in the boys event was Colton Reynolds who placed 10th overall with a mark of 18:41.69.

River Valley placed fourth overall in the team standings with 99 points, as Rory Twyman (18:59.63) paced the Silver and Black with a 13th place effort.

Dylan Fulks (19:03.48) was next for RVHS with an 11th place finish, while Cody Wooten (19:23.33) and Caleb McKnight (20:10.65) followed with 19th and 28th place efforts, respectively.

Ian Eblin finished 40th with a mark of 21:07.83, while Drew Dillon (21:29.48) was next coming in at 44th overall. Chad Brewer (23:27.15) followed with a 67th place effort to round out the top-seven finishers for the Raiders.

Meigs placed seventh overall in the team standings with 195 points, as Colton Heater (19:45.45) led the way for the Maroon and Gold with a 24th place finish.

Christian Jones (21:38.32) was next for MHS with a 46th place effort, while Tucker Smith (22:49.45) and Joseph Cotterill (22:55.98) followed with 56nd and 58th place finishes, respectively.

Landon Davis was next for the Marauders finishing 61st with a mark of 23:05.57, while Jarod Koenig (23:06.39) and Brandon Justis (31:03.32) rounded out the top-seven efforts for Meigs placing 63rd and 87th, respectively.

The Rebels’ lone representative Griffin Davis placed 69th with a mark of 23:41.59.

Trent Sayre of Warren won the boys race with a time of 16:47.78, with Eli Fullerton of Belpre coming in second with a mark of 16:57.74.

Warrens’s Devanne Reynolds won the girls race with a time of 21:13.54, while Kaylor Offenberger of Waterford was the runner-up with a time of 21:15.36.

Fairfield Christian came away with the girls team title after posting a winning total of 34, while Warren was second with 38 points. Eastern (55) and River Valley (100) were next finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Southern’s Sydney Roush was the top local individual finisher, placing fourth with a mark of 22:57.39. Mallory Johnson (24:41.72) and Kathryn Matson (30:25.26) were next for the Lady Tornadoes, posting 20th and 45th place efforts, respectively.

For the Lady Eagles, Rhiannon Morris set the pace with a seventh place effort of 23:12.48 and was the first of four top-25 finishes for EHS. Ally Durst (23:15.23) was next with an eighth place finish, while Whitney Durst (24:03.09), Lexa Hayes (24:43.92) and Ashton Guthrie (25:01.35) posted 14th, 21st and 24th efforts, respectively.

Alysa Howard (27:11.24) and Megan Ross (28:39.21) rounded out the top-seven finishers for Eastern with 35th and 41st place efforts, respectively.

Lauren Twyman (24:20.95) led the way for the Lady Raiders with a 16th place finish, while Kaylee Gillman (25:11.66) and Josie Jones (26:23.03) followed with 26th and 32nd place efforts, respectively.

Julia Nutter (28:16.69) and Connie Stewart (28:26.21) were next for the Silver and Black with 39th and 40th place finishes, respectively. Kate Nutter (29:52.82) was next with a 43rd place effort, while Abby Stout (33:09.8) closed out the top-seven finishers for RVHS with a 52nd place effort.

For the Lady Marauders, Taylor Swartz (25:27.35) led the way with a 28th place finish, while Madison Cremeans finished 31st with a mark of 26:03.31.

South Gallia was led by Jessica Luther who placed 29th with a mark of 25:32.89, while Cara Frazee (29:38.25) rounded out the Lady Rebels’ top-two finishes with a 42nd place effort.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Federal Hocking Invitational.

South Gallia’s Griffin Davis (804) battles RVHS freshman Nathan Young down the stretch at the Federal Hocking Invitational on Wednesday in Stewart, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_9.21-SG-Davis-.jpg South Gallia’s Griffin Davis (804) battles RVHS freshman Nathan Young down the stretch at the Federal Hocking Invitational on Wednesday in Stewart, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports River Valley senior Julia Nutter strides toward the finish line en route to a 39th place effort at the Federal Hocking Invitational on Wednesday in Stewart, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_9.21-RV-Nutter.jpg River Valley senior Julia Nutter strides toward the finish line en route to a 39th place effort at the Federal Hocking Invitational on Wednesday in Stewart, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

