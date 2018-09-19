Tornadoes win tri-match at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — Different location, same result.

After defeating the Meigs golf team in head-to-head action at the Meigs Golf Course on Thursday, Southern claimed victory over the Marauders and Ravenswood on Monday at Riverside Golf Club.

The Tornadoes — who were hosts of the tri-match — compiled a 177 in the play six, count four format. The Red Devils were four strokes back in second place, while Meigs was six shots behind Southern and finished third.

SHS senior Jensen Anderson was match medalist with a 5-over par 40. Jarrett Hupp recorded a 44 for the Purple and Gold, Joey Weaver added a 46, while Ryan Acree recorded a 47. Southern’s potential tie-breaking scores were a 52 by David Shaver and a 55 by Landen Hill.

Gus Kennedy led the Maroon and Gold with a 9-over par round of 44. Wyatt Nicholson was next with a 45, while Bobby Musser, Brody Reynolds and Bailey Jones each shot 47. Also playing for the Marauders was Austin Mahr, who recorded a 51.

Gavin Fox and Devin Raines led the Red Devils with matching 42s.

