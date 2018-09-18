Lady Tornadoes top Belpre for first win

RACINE, Ohio — At long last.

The Southern volleyball team picked up its first win of the season on Monday in Racine, as the Lady Tornadoes defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Belpre in straight games.

Southern (1-9, 1-6 TVC Hocking) took its first lead of the night at 4-3 in the first game, but Belpre rattled off six straight points. The Lady Tornadoes regained the edge at 11-10, BHS tied the game at 11, but then Southern claimed the next eight points and never trailed again on its way to the 25-16 win.

The Purple and Gold led initially in the second game, but the Lady Golden Eagles fought back to take the advantage at 9-8. Southern tied the game four times before finally regaining the edge at 16-15, and the Lady Tornadoes led the rest of the way to the 25-22 triumph.

Southern scored the first seven points and led wire-to-wire in the third game, sealing the match with a 25-16 victory.

The Lady Tornadoes finished with 10 aces and a serve percentage of 94.6. SHS had a hitting percentage of 4.9, with 16 kills as a team. SHS had a side-out percentage of 48.2, while Belpre’s was 33.8.

Sydney Adams led the SHS service with 16 points, including four aces. Peyton Anderson was next with 12 points and one ace, followed by Baylee Grueser with eight points and two aces. Marissa Brooker contributed five points and two aces to the winning cause, while Phoenix Cleland and Baylee Wolfe each had three points, with an ace by Cleland.

Wolfe led Southern at the net with five kills and three blocks. Jordan Hardwick earned four kills and two blocks, Mickenzie Ferrell chipped in with three kills, while Saelym Larsen added a pair of kills. Brooker and Cleland both finished with one kill and one block in the win.

Alyssa Hutchinson and Sydney Spencer led Belpre with 11 service points apiece.

The Lady Tornadoes will go for the season sweep of Belpre when these teams meet on Oct. 8 at BHS.

After a trip to Wahama on Tuesday, Southern will be back in action on Monday at Miller.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

