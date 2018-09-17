Blue Angels 8th at Jill Vanuch Memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Caught in the middle of everything.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team came away with an eighth place finish on Saturday at the 2018 Jill Vanuch Memorial at Reid Park Golf Course in Clark County.

The Blue Angels faced some stiff competition at the 15-team event hosted by Springfield Shawnee High School, as the Blue and White ended up 58 shots off the lead. GAHS posted a final count-four score of 412 over 18 holes on the par 72 course.

Lexington won the team championship with a 358, while Beavercreek (370) edged Benjamin Logan (371) by a single stroke for runner-up honors. Oakwood (374) and Miami East (394) rounded out the top five spots.

Gallia Academy senior Hunter Copley earned all-tournament honors by placing eighth overall with an 89. Bailey Meadows was next with a 97, while Lilly Rees followed with a 111.

Both Avery Minton and Molly Fitzwater posted identical rounds of 115, with Carley Johnson completing the Blue Devils’ effort with a 118.

