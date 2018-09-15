Week 4 Prep Football Scores

OHIO
Ada 38, Delphos Jefferson 6
Akr. Coventry 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 35
Akr. Ellet 41, Akr. North 7
Akr. Hoban 56, Youngs. Ursuline 28
Akr. Manchester 48, Massillon Tuslaw 26
Akr. SVSM 28, Youngs. Mooney 7
Alliance 34, Beloit W. Branch 21
Alliance Marlington 35, Canfield S. Range 12
Amanda-Clearcreek 28, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Amherst Steele 55, Grafton Midview 13
Anna 28, St. Henry 27, OT
Ansonia 28, Tipp City Bethel 19
Arcanum 48, Bradford 7
Archbold 35, Wauseon 7
Arlington 35, Cory-Rawson 0
Ashland 48, Oberlin Firelands 6
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 14, Ironton 7
Ashland Crestview 26, Collins Western Reserve 19
Ashland Mapleton 42, Monroeville 22
Ashtabula Edgewood 30, Newbury 6
Athens 50, Albany Alexander 0
Attica Seneca E. 47, Bucyrus 13
Aurora 32, Tallmadge 18
Avon 49, N. Olmsted 21
Avon Lake 42, Westlake 7
Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Piketon 8
Barberton 32, Richfield Revere 20
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Arcadia 0
Batavia 42, Bethel-Tate 12
Batavia Clermont NE 17, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14
Beachwood 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Beaver Eastern 50, Portsmouth Notre Dame 8
Bellbrook 49, Waynesville 6
Bellefontaine 42, St. Paris Graham 6
Bellevue 45, Shelby 28
Bellville Clear Fork 42, Richwood N. Union 14
Belpre 41, Wahama, W.Va. 22
Berea-Midpark 52, N. Ridgeville 27
Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Sebring McKinley 0
Brooklyn 25, Gates Mills Hawken 23
Brookville 48, Eaton 13
Bryan 41, Swanton 0
Bucyrus Wynford 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28, Belmont Union Local 7
Caldwell 26, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Cambridge 38, Vincent Warren 8
Cameron, W.Va. 40, New Matamoras Frontier 14
Can. McKinley 34, Green 20
Can. South 35, Minerva 0
Canal Winchester 38, Westerville N. 15
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16, Worthington Christian 12
Canfield 47, Ashtabula Lakeside 20
Carrollton 7, Salem 0
Castalia Margaretta 59, Lakeside Danbury 0
Celina 50, Lima Bath 14
Centerburg 35, Cardington-Lincoln 7
Chagrin Falls Kenston 53, Eastlake N. 20
Chillicothe Unioto 33, Frankfort Adena 15
Chillicothe Zane Trace 17, Williamsport Westfall 0
Cin. Colerain 44, Middletown 3
Cin. Country Day 20, Lockland 9
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 6
Cin. Indian Hill 30, Cin. Madeira 7
Cin. Mariemont 42, Cin. Finneytown 14
Cin. Moeller 39, Lex. Lafayette, Ky. 0
Cin. Oak Hills 20, Hamilton 13
Cin. Princeton 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28
Cin. Summit Country Day 51, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Cin. Taft 56, Cin. Shroder 0
Cin. Turpin 19, Cin. West Clermont 16
Cin. Western Hills 19, Cin. Aiken 0
Cin. Winton Woods 59, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Cin. Wyoming 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0
Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. Collinwood 6
Cle. Hts. 27, Mentor Lake Cath. 24
Cle. JFK 14, Cle. E. Tech 12
Cle. John Adams 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
Cle. John Marshall 14, Cle. Hay 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 35, Cols. COF Academy 0
Clyde 49, Tol. Bowsher 14
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55, S. Point 14
Coldwater 31, Minster 20
Cols. Africentric 43, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12
Cols. DeSales 50, Day. Belmont 6
Cols. East 28, Cols. Whetstone 14
Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. South 6
Cols. Grandview Hts. 17, Cols. Ready 16
Cols. Hartley 49, Chillicothe 10
Cols. Independence 46, Cols. Briggs 6
Cols. Mifflin 12, Cols. Beechcroft 7
Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. St. Charles 41, New Philadelphia 21
Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Westerville S. 29
Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Cols. West 0
Columbia Station Columbia 41, LaGrange Keystone 0
Columbiana 49, Leetonia 14
Columbiana Crestview 63, Warren JFK 21
Columbus Grove 49, Paulding 16
Conneaut 46, Iroquois, Pa. 6
Convoy Crestview 53, Bluffton 0
Copley 23, Bedford 6
Covington 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8
Creston Norwayne 47, Dalton 13
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 35, Navarre Fairless 7
Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Richmond Hts. 6
Day. Carroll 37, Cin. McNicholas 28
Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
DeGraff Riverside 48, Marion Elgin 44
Delaware Buckeye Valley 8, Caledonia River Valley 6
Delaware Hayes 38, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7
Dover 24, Akr. East 20
Doylestown Chippewa 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 20, OT
Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Crooksville 0
Dublin Coffman 22, Lewis Center Olentangy 16
Dublin Scioto 17, Dublin Jerome 14
E. Cle. Shaw 47, Cle. VASJ 0
E. Liverpool 42, Lisbon Beaver 7
Edgerton 60, Holgate 8
Elida 46, Defiance 42
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 66, Cle. Benedictine 39
Euclid 37, Medina 14
Fairfield 37, W. Chester Lakota W. 3
Fairport Harbor Harding 19, Burton Berkshire 14
Fayetteville-Perry 58, Cin. Hillcrest 56
Franklin 24, Monroe 3
Franklin Furnace Green 16, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8
Fremont Ross 43, Findlay 42
Ft. Loramie 21, Casstown Miami E. 7
Gahanna Cols. Academy 38, Cols. Bexley 6
Gahanna Lincoln 41, New Albany 40, 2OT
Galion Northmor 32, Fredericktown 0, OT
Gallipolis Gallia 55, Chesapeake 20
Galloway Westland 38, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
Garfield Hts. 53, Cle. Rhodes 14
Garfield Hts. Trinity 24, Vienna Mathews 20
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0
Geneva 31, Painesville Harvey 6
Genoa Area 34, Millbury Lake 27
Germantown Valley View 31, Day. Oakwood 7
Gibsonburg 28, Tiffin Calvert 26
Girard 44, Warren Champion 10
Glouster Trimble 32, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Goshen 31, Norwood 6
Granville 21, Johnstown-Monroe 14
Greenfield McClain 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 3
Greenwich S. Cent. 22, Plymouth 7
Hamilton New Miami 44, Day. Jefferson 26
Hamler Patrick Henry 28, Delta 7
Hanoverton United 40, E. Palestine 27
Harrison 49, Hamilton Ross 14
Haviland Wayne Trace 39, Defiance Tinora 14
Hicksville 43, Defiance Ayersville 0
Hilliard Bradley 16, Hilliard Darby 8
Hilliard Davidson 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty 21
Hillsboro 55, Williamsburg 35
Holland Springfield 31, Bowling Green 26
Howard E. Knox 55, Mt. Gilead 0
Hubbard 48, Cortland Lakeview 7
Hudson 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Huron 21, Ravenna SE 0
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 20, Cin. St. Xavier 14, OT
Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, West Salem Northwestern 28
Johnstown Northridge 23, Hebron Lakewood 20, 2OT
Kenton 15, Wapakoneta 10
Kettering Alter 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 14
Kettering Fairmont 24, Springboro 12
Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Anderson 14
Kirtland 58, Middlefield Cardinal 6
Lancaster 62, Newark 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Circleville 7
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 50, Morral Ridgedale 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Campbell Memorial 0
Lebanon 41, Beavercreek 10
Leipsic 25, Van Buren 20
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Sunbury Big Walnut 7
Lexington 38, Mt. Vernon 0
Liberty Center 37, Metamora Evergreen 7
Lima Perry 75, Dola Hardin Northern 13
London 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Lorain 50, St. Joseph, Ontario 6
Lorain Clearview 49, Wellington 0
Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 18
Loudonville 47, Wooster Triway 7
Louisville 41, Uniontown Lake 28
Loveland 24, Cin. Withrow 0
Lowellville 34, Mineral Ridge 6
Lucas 34, Troy Christian 28
Magnolia, W.Va. 22, Hannibal River 8
Malvern 42, Newcomerstown 21
Manchester 6, Seaman N. Adams 0
Mantua Crestwood 48, Hudson WRA 7
Maple Hts. 70, Hunting Valley University 11
Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Delphos St. John’s 7
Marion Pleasant 44, Galion 21
Marysville 35, Grove City 0
Mason 30, Cin. Sycamore 27, OT
Massillon Perry 24, Massillon Jackson 14
Massillon Washington 49, Montclair, N.J. 7
Mayfield 20, Lyndhurst Brush 19
McComb 56, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
McConnelsville Morgan 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 13
McDonald 59, Atwater Waterloo 3
Mechanicsburg 7, Jamestown Greeneview 0
Medina Buckeye 35, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14
Medina Highland 63, Kent Roosevelt 23
Mentor 45, Strongsville 20
Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14
Miamisburg 30, Huber Hts. Wayne 13
Middletown Fenwick 21, Hamilton Badin 9
Middletown Madison Senior 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
Milford 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 21
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, London Madison Plains 14
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Mansfield Sr. 20
Milton-Union 26, Day. Northridge 6
Minford 55, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Mogadore 49, Elyria Cath. 14
Morrow Little Miami 41, Cin. Mt. Healthy 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Jackson 36
N. Baltimore 47, Vanlue 18
N. Can. Hoover 48, Can. Glenoak 7
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Upper Sandusky 6
Napoleon 13, Perrysburg 6
Nelsonville-York 54, Bidwell River Valley 28
New Bremen 19, Ft. Recovery 15
New Carlisle Tecumseh 34, Spring. NW 14
New Lebanon Dixie 22, Carlisle 21
New Middletown Spring. 48, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
New Richmond 34, Oxford Talawanda 3
Newark Licking Valley 45, Utica 0
Northwood 50, Edon 21
Norton 41, Mogadore Field 10
Norwalk 35, Milan Edison 0
Oak Harbor 27, Tol. Woodward 0
Oak Hill 40, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Oberlin 46, Sheffield Brookside 21
Olmsted Falls 49, Lakewood 14
Ontario 28, Marion Harding 7
Orange 44, Orwell Grand Valley 8
Orrville 55, Canal Fulton Northwest 14
Painesville Riverside 28, Chardon 27
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 0
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Parma Normandy 14
Parma Padua 37, Warrensville Hts. 18
Pataskala Licking Hts. 34, Heath 19
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12, Newark Cath. 7
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Bloomdale Elmwood 6
Perry 21, Chagrin Falls 7
Philo 15, New Concord John Glenn 13
Pickerington Cent. 33, Groveport-Madison 0
Pickerington N. 52, Westerville Cent. 7
Piqua 29, Fairborn 14
Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 12
Poland Seminary 34, Warren Howland 0
Pomeroy Meigs 27, McArthur Vinton County 21, OT
Portsmouth 28, Ironton Rock Hill 14
Portsmouth W. 35, Wellston 0
Racine Southern 58, Corning Miller 13
Ravenna 27, Peninsula Woodridge 24
Reading 29, Cin. Deer Park 14
Reynoldsburg 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7
Ripley, W.Va. 35, Marietta 21
Rockford Parkway 21, Versailles 7
Rocky River 16, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
Rootstown 62, Newton Falls 0
Rossford 42, Elmore Woodmore 13
S. Charleston SE 41, Spring. NE 27
Salineville Southern 43, Toronto 14
Sandusky 63, Tol. Rogers 0
Sandusky Perkins 38, Vermilion 7
Sarahsville Shenandoah 12, Barnesville 0
Shadyside 26, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
Sherwood Fairview 41, Antwerp 20
Smithville 10, Rittman 6
Solon 44, Elyria 21
Southeastern 46, Chillicothe Huntington 30
Southington Chalker 35, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6
Sparta Highland 50, Danville 27
Spencerville 27, Harrod Allen E. 15
Spring. Greenon 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 42
Spring. Kenton Ridge 24, Urbana 20
Spring. Shawnee 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 21
Springfield 49, Centerville 6
St. Clairsville 41, Martins Ferry 13
St. Francis, N.Y. 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40
St. Marys Memorial 27, Lima Shawnee 26
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 33, Richmond Edison 14
Stewart Federal Hocking 0, Beverly Ft. Frye 0
Stow-Munroe Falls 38, N. Royalton 31
Streetsboro 40, Akr. Springfield 12
Struthers 48, Jefferson Area 14
Sugar Grove Berne Union 36, Grove City Christian 32
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Sullivan Black River 28, Fairview 20
Sycamore Mohawk 35, Carey 14
Sylvania Northview 37, Maumee 7
Thomas Worthington 20, Worthington Kilbourne 15
Thornville Sheridan 42, Logan 7
Tiffin Columbian 28, Tol. Start 14
Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, W. Carrollton 26
Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Lima Sr. 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 44, Stryker 13
Tol. St. Francis 43, Oregon Clay 3
Tol. Whitmer 43, Tol. St. John’s 39
Tontogany Otsego 45, Fostoria 6
Trenton Edgewood 50, Cin. NW 13
Trotwood-Madison 41, Sidney 7
Troy 62, Riverside Stebbins 0
Twinsburg 35, Cuyahoga Falls 12
Union City Mississinawa Valley 44, New Madison Tri-Village 28
Van Wert 40, Ottawa-Glandorf 34, OT
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26, New Paris National Trail 20, OT
W. Jefferson 37, Cedarville 20
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, E. Can. 7
W. Liberty-Salem 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
W. Unity Hilltop 21, Tol. Christian 14
Wadsworth 35, Macedonia Nordonia 25
Warren Harding 49, Austintown Fitch 14
Washington C.H. 54, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Waterford 36, Reedsville Eastern 6
Waverly 41, Proctorville Fairland 27
Waynesfield-Goshen 12, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Wellsville 16, Lisbon David Anderson 14
Wheelersburg 21, Cols. Watterson 0
Whitehall-Yearling 27, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 6
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37, Sylvania Southview 10
Wickliffe 40, Independence 6
Willard 48, Kansas Lakota 7
Willoughby S. 42, Madison 21
Wilmington 35, Blanchester 26
Windham 62, Ashtabula St. John 21
Wintersville Indian Creek 36, Rayland Buckeye 12
Wooster 35, Mansfield Madison 3
Xenia 35, Greenville 0
Youngs. Boardman 21, Erie McDowell, Pa. 7
Youngs. East 27, Niles McKinley 12
Youngs. Liberty 47, Brookfield 27
Zanesville 34, Warsaw River View 0
Zanesville Maysville 20, New Lexington 8
Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Fairfield Christian 0
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 31, Strasburg-Franklin 7
WEST VIRGINIA
Belpre, Ohio 41, Wahama 22
Cameron 40, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 14
Capital 35, Parkersburg 22
Chapmanville 28, Nitro 0
Clay-Battelle 28, Valley Wetzel 18
George Washington 69, St. Albans 0
Huntington 47, Woodrow Wilson 14
Hurricane 40, Cabell Midland 10
Keyser 41, Weir 40
Lewis County 21, Braxton County 12
Lincoln County 60, Van 0
Linsly 48, Carrick, Pa. 7
Magnolia 22, Hannibal River, Ohio 8
Mingo Central 39, Sissonville 36
Morgantown 63, Brooke 6
North Marion 54, East Fairmont 7
Oak Glen 49, Grafton 21
Parkersburg Catholic 38, Wirt County 8
Parkersburg South 37, Princeton 0
Philip Barbour 27, Liberty Harrison 21
Poca 62, Logan 36
Pocahontas County 16, East Hardy 13
Point Pleasant 53, Herbert Hoover 21
Ripley 35, Marietta, Ohio 21
Robert C. Byrd 69, Preston 14
Sherman 56, Buffalo 6
South Harrison 35, Notre Dame 14
Spring Valley 42, South Charleston 14
Tucker County 19, Moorefield 17
Tug Valley 30, Phelps, Ky. 24
Tyler Consolidated 47, Calhoun County 6
Valley Fayette 33, Clay County 6
Wheeling Park 45, University 38
Williamstown 55, Ravenswood 19