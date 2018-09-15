Marauders win at Vinton County, 27-21 OT

McARATHUR, Ohio — There’s nothing wrong with a little extra football.

The Meigs football team needed overtime, but earned its first win of the season on Friday night at Vinton County, as the Marauders pulled out a 27-21 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory.

The Marauders (1-3, 1-0 TVC Ohio) scored on the opening drive of the game, with freshman Coulter Cleland finding classmate Ty Bartrum for a 15-yard scoring pass. David Robson added the extra point, giving the Marauders a 7-0 lead with 7:06 left in the first quarter.

The Vikings (1-3, 0-1) tied the game with a Logan Baker four-yard scoring run and an Eli Downs point-after kick with 3:38 left in the first quarter.

VCHS took a 14-7 lead 1:12 into the second quarter, as Jacob Wells found paydirt from two yards out.

Meigs pulled within one, as Landon Acree scored on a 13-yard run with 8:00 left in the first half.

Meigs regained the lead 3:59 later as Cleland scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown. The Marauders went up 21-14 as Abe Lundy punched in on the two-point conversion.

Vinton County tied the game with 58 seconds left in the half, when Wells scored on another two-yard run.

Neither offense could break through in the second half, and the teams headed to overtime tied at 21.

The Vikings had the first crack at scoring in the extra session, but the Marauder defense stopped the hosts on a fourth-and-short.

The Marauders were also facing a fourth down in overtime, but Lundy got more than just a first down, he scored on an 11-yard run to give Meigs the 27-21 victory.

In the victory, Meigs’ offense chalked up 269 yards through the air and 112 on the ground for a total of 381. Vinton County had 241 rushing yards and came up empty on a pair of pass attempts. MHS earned a 20-to-12 advantage in first downs, but lost the turnover battle by a 2-1 count.

Meigs was penalized 11 times for 104 yards, while VCHS was sent back six times for 65.

Cleland was 16-of-36 passing for 249 yards and one touchdown, while carrying the ball nine times for 14 yards and another score. Ty Bartrum completed his only pass attempt for 20 yards, while totalling 57 yards and a touchdown on five receptions and one carry.

Acree had 100 total yards and a touchdown, combining two reception and one carry. Zach Bartrum earned 69 yards on 15 carries and three receptions, while Cole Adams had a 65 total yards on four receptions and two carries.

Wesley Smith had three receptions for 48 yards, while Lundy carried the ball five times, earning 25 yards and a touchdown. Robson carried the ball once for three yards in the win.

On defense, Lundy came up with the Marauders only takeaway, recovering a fumble. Zach Bartrum had a team-high 14 tackles, followed by Ty Bartrum with 13.

Elijah Williams led the hosts with 65 yards on six carries, followed by Baker with 58 yards and a touchdown on 17 totes. Wells had 46 yards and two scores on 15 carries, Cade Sibner added 41 yards on 14 tries, Lincoln Hayes had 25 yards on six carries, while Will Arthur had one six-yard run.

Meigs has now defeated the Vikings in back-to-back seasons, but still trails 18-17 in the all-time series. This is the first Marauder victory in McArthur since 2014.

The Marauders return to Rocksprings for their next contest, as they host River Valley. The Raiders are still in search of their first win of the year, after dropping their league-opener to Nelsonville-York on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.